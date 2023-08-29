Áine O’Gorman bows out of international career with real style

Irish career comes to an end

Áine O'Gorman during a Republic of Ireland homecoming event on O'Connell Street in Dublin following the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

AINE O’GORMAN has brought her storied Republic of Ireland career to an end for the second time after retiring from international football.

The former Enniskerry FC star announced her decision in a lengthy statement on social media last Thursday, with the 34-year-old declaring that it was time to say goodbye.

“I’ve been privileged to represent my country with passion and pride 119 times and to put on the green jersey at the World Cup was beyond my wildest dreams,” she said.

Áine O'Gorman of Republic of Ireland in action against Jordyn Huitema of Canada during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match.

“But now feels like the right time to retire, again, from international football and let the next generation get their chance.

“To all of my coaches through the years - too many to mention, but you know who you are - I would never have had the opportunity to achieve my dream without you.

“A special mention to the PFAI for their support in 2017 in helping to improve standards for the Women’s National Team.

“Also, to my employers, past and present, who always facilitated my dedication to play for Ireland.

“To my team-mates through the years, you are not just talented footballers but more important great people.

“We stuck together through it all and I’ve made friends for life and memories to last forever.

“And also thank you to all of the managers and staff members who have helped me at both club and international level.

“My family have been my greatest supporters, and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them.

“A special shout out to Mammy and Daddy, taxis when I needed them starting out and always there through the years.

“It is incredibly heartwarming to see the growth of women’s football in Ireland. But getting to a first major tournament is only the start for our amazing little country.”

This represents O’Gorman’s second retirement from the national team.

The 34-year-old made her senior Ireland debut in 2006 and went on to win 119 caps across her two spells and was part of the squad that threatened strike action in order to secure adequate resourcing from the FAI in 2017.

She retired for the first time in 2018 but, in 2020 was brought back into the fold and was part of the Ireland team that cruelly missed out on Euro 2021 following her deeply unfortunate own goal against Ukraine.

The Shamrock Rovers star bounced back alongside her teammates as Vera Pauw’s team qualified for the World Cup this past summer.

It was at that tournament, the Girls in Green’s first ever major competition, that O’Gorman would win her final cap, in the 2-1 defeat to Canada.