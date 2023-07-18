Áine O’Gorman and Louise Quinn will represent Wicklow with pride

World Cup gets underway tomorrow (Thursday) in Sydney

Grassroots is where it all started for Repubic of Ireland WNT players. The connection with their first clubs has never been lost on the WNT players as they continue preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – their first ever major tournament. It is why 15 of the 26 players in Australia pulled on jerseys from their former clubs ahead of their training session in Meakin Park, Brisbane on Monday. Back row, from left, Ciara Grant wearing the jersey of Ballyraine FC; Claire O’Riordan wearing the jersey of Newcastle West Town FC; Amber Barrett wearing the jersey of Milford FC; Louise Quinn wearing the jersey of Blessington FC; Diane Caldwell wearing the jersey of Balbriggan FC; Niamh Fahey wearing the jersey of Salthill Devon FC; Heather Payne wearing the jersey of Ballinasloe Town AFC; and Izzy Atkinson wearing the jersey of Rush Athletic FC, with, front row, Jamie Finn wearing the jersey of Swords Manor FC; Denise O’Sullivan wearing the jersey of Wilton United; Áine O’Gorman wearing the jersey of Enniskerry FC, Katie McCabe wearing the jersey of Kilnamanagh AFC; Megan Connolly wearing the jersey of College Corinthians AFC; Chloe Mustaki wearing the jersey of Park Celtic FC; and Abbie Larkin wearing the jersey of Cambridge FC.

The Republic of Ireland squad at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Back row, from left, Marissa Sheva, Lucy Quinn, Ciara Grant, Claire O'Riordan, Lily Agg, Abbie Larkin, Jamie Finn, Izzy Atkinson and Harriet Scott; middle row, Sinead Farrelly, Heather Payne, Grace Moloney, Courtney Brosnan, Megan Walsh, Sophie Whitehouse, Kyra Carusa and Chloe Mustaki; front row, Ruesha Littlejohn, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Denise O'Sullivan, Katie McCabe, Megan Connolly, Niamh Fahey, Áine O'Gorman and Amber Barrett.

WHEN the Republic of Ireland take on Australia in front of 83,500 people in Sydney in the opening game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday morning, it will be over six years in the making.

They will have been waiting 2,299 days since Louise Quinn and Aine O’Gorman sat alongside their colleagues at the Liberty Hall, threatening strike action over the FAI’s inadequate resourcing of the women’s national team on April 4, 2017.

They will have been waiting 1,001 days since dreams of going to the 2021 Euros were cruelly dashed by O’Gorman’s crushingly unfortunate own goal against Ukraine in Kyiv on October 23, 2020.

They will have been waiting 283 days since Amber Barrett’s instantly iconic goal at Hampden Park in the 1-0 play-off win over Scotland that sent Vera Pauw’s team Down Under on October 11, 2022.

And they will have been waiting 23 days since both Quinn and O’Gorman’s names were confirmed among the 23-player squad that was going on the plane to Australia, becoming the first-ever Wicklow expats to represent their country at a soccer World Cup.

The hype is real in their respective hometowns of Blessington and Enniskerry, where young girls will be able to turn on their TVs to watch their heroes from up the road, turn to their parents and tell them, without an ounce of misplaced ambition, that it could be them one day.

Their associations with their childhood clubs were on display at a photoshoot on Monday, when a number of Ireland players donned the jerseys of their local teams, where their talent began to be nurtured towards the end of World Cup immortality and where those same colours are being worn every weekend by those harbouring the dream of following in their footsteps.

Quinn, 33, will most certainly line-up at the back against the Matildas on Thursday morning, when she will rekindle her rivalry with Australia and Chelsea star Sam Kerr, against whom the Birmingham City defender got the better when the Girls in Green beat the Aussies in Tallaght in 2021.

The circumstances will be much different, of course. Australia will be cheered on in front of a record-breaking crowd, playing the biggest competition in women’s football in their own back yard.

This tournament is this team’s Italia ’90, a seminal moment in time when the names on the back of the jerseys will go down in folklore, sending their legacies rippling through future generations.

And it all starts tomorrow. Thursday, July 20. 11am Irish time. The Republic of Ireland vs Australia. Sydney Football Stadium. 83,500 fans.

Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.