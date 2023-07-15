A sorry show as Bray Wanderers fail to fire against Wexford FC

Keddy’s side moves to within two points of Seagulls

Dane Massey was one of two Bray Wanderers players who were shown red cards in the game against Wexford.

Wexford FC 3

Wexford FC laughed all the way back down the M11 with rejuvenated play-off hopes following an eventful victory over neighbours Bray Wanderers.

Goals in either half from Reece Webb and debutant Thomas Oluwa moved James Keddy’s side to within two points of the Seagulls on a night that saw three red cards dished out.

The hosts saw centre half pairing Dane Massey and Jack Hudson dismissed for separate incidents in the second half, with Darragh Levingston picking up a second booking in-between.

Ian Ryan could not have wished for a worst start. After two minutes, Dane Massey played a relatively straightforward back-pass to Stephen McGuinness. Instead of attempting a first-time clearance, he elected to control it. But as it hit off his shin, it bought Kian Corbally the millisecond he needed to charge him down and block it. The ball was rolling into the empty net itself, but the Wexford man tapped in to seal it with the easiest finish he’ll ever enjoy.

Wexford midfielder Corban Piper has the frame of a rugby player, and he used it to fine effect on 10 minutes. His strength won him the ball on half-way before he burst forward – riding one challenge – before delicately slipping in Aaron Dobbs. McGuinness reacted in a flash to close the angle down and make the block.

A slick passage of play a minute later saw Dobbs shift the ball to Mark Hanratty on the edge of the area. He unselfishly laid it out to Corbally who had space but – after hesitating slightly – was crowded out and the chance evaporated.

Some more fine passing football from the visitors between Ethan Boyle and Corbally ended with the latter threading through for Hanratty. The winger was clean through but once again found McGuinness an imposing figure to beat and the shot-stopper got a limb to it to send the ball creeping past the far post and wide.

There was a 10-minute delay to proceedings with what appeared to be a neck injury to Dobbs which was a big blow to Wexford. Thomas Oluwa replaced him to make his Wexford debut.

Piper continued his dominant all-action display on 37 minutes when a surging run saw him break through the Bray defence. A lucky bounce saw the ball spin into his path, but he tried to slip on Oluwa when the greedy option would probably have been correct. Max Murphy got a touch to the pass to divert it back to McGuinness safely.

Bray’s first real attack of the contest arrived on 43 minutes. Yoyo Mahdy’s reverse pass released Ben Feeney. His shot feint sent his marker flying but his genuine shot was brilliantly blocked behind by Luke Browne.

Dobbs’ replacement Oluwa showed the threat he carries with a searing sprint down the left channel in the 45th minute. He unleashed a low drive that skidded across the face of McGuinness’ goal and wide.

Eight minutes into the 10 minutes of stoppage time, a Conor Crowley corner fell to Dre Butcher on the edge of the area. He was charged down and the ball fell to Darren Craven who showed twinkle toes to get turned. But his effort was also blocked, and it trickled wide.

From the resulting corner, Sean Quinn’s glanced header drifted inches wide.

Bray’s defence would offer Wexford one more chance before the interval. Corbally received it with his back to goal and one causal flick over the Bray defence set Darragh Levingston completely free. Time, and the Bray defence, seemed to stand still but McGuinness did not and once again came to his side’s rescue.

Five minutes into the second period, a snapshot from Mahdy was pushed away by Owen Mason. And defender James Crawford hacked clear before Feeney could pounce.

Moments after spurning a headed chance, Piper broke free down the left channel, but his calm head abandoned him as he skied over from a narrow angle.

The ball was chipped in behind Corbally on 56 minutes and his intention was clear; to lift the bouncing ball over McGuinness. It was poorly executed though as he essentially cushioned it into McGuinness’ chest.

Bray’s high line was always flirting with danger with Oluwa lurking and they suffered the consequences in the 59th minute when Hanratty sprayed one in behind for Oluwa to chase. He screeched past 35-year-old Dane Massey who hauled him to the ground outside the box and was promptly sent off.

Oluwa should have scored just after the hour mark when Piper squared it to him, but the attacker sliced wide from 12 yards.

But he would not be denied on 69 minutes. Despite having a number of Bray players around him, the striker used a combination of strength and skill to buy a yard and squeeze his effort into the bottom corner.

There would be a blotch on Wexford’s notebook with nine minutes left as Levingston received a second yellow card for appearing to slow down a Bray free kick.

Referee Marc Lynch would make another visit to his back pocket when he sent off Hudson – to the defender’s astonishment – after a bout of handbags in the centre circle.

Wexford piled a final bit of misery on their hosts in the 95th minute as Eoin Kenny was set free to round McGuinness and slot home.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Max Murphy, Jack Hudson, Dane Massey, Len O’Sullivan; Darren Craven, Conor Crowley, Sean Quinn; Ben Feeney, Yoyo Mahdy, Nadre Butcher. Subs: Luka Lovic for Mahdy (62); Chris Lyons for Butcher (62); Dave Webster for Craven (62); Harry Groome for Quinn (62); Ger Shortt for Feeney (81). Not used: Alex Moody, Callum Thompson, Guillermo Almirall, Lorcan Fitzgerald.

Wexford FC: Owen Mason; Reece Webb, Luke Browne, Cian O’Malley, James Crawford; Ethan Boyle; Kian Corbally, Corban Piper, Darragh Levingston, Mark Hanratty; Aaron Dobbs. Subs: Thomas Oluwa for Dobbs (35); Karl Chambers for Hanratty (88); Eoin Kenny for Oluwa (90+1). Not used: Noel Heffernan, Ben Lynch, Sean Fitzpatrick, Kaylem Harnett, Maximilian Kelly, Aaron Doran.

Referee: Marc Lynch.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.