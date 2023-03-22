Sligo edge Wicklow in dead rubber ahead of Donegal visit

Wicklow's Tommy Collins and Bryan Kearney thwart this Sligo attack during the NHL Division 2B clash last weekend.

Sligo 1-14

Wicklow 0-12

An experimental Wicklow Senior hurling outfit lost out to Sligo at drizzly Markievicz Park in this dead-rubber NHL Division 2B game on Sunday afternoon.

Knowing that his side were already through to the league semi-final this weekend, Wicklow manager Casey O’Brien sent out an altered side to face Padraig Mannion’s men who had little to play for given that they were already facing a relegation battle with London this weekend.

As disappointing as it might be, the Garden County hurlers will have little time to dwell on this defeat, however, with Donegal, who got the better of Tyrone in their final game, coming calling this weekend for that league semi-final while Meath await in the decider.

Despite the fact that this game meant nothing in relation to the league semi-final, it won’t have sat well with the Wicklow management team or players that they suffered a defeat to a side who had yet to register a win until Sunday, and one would hope for a significant rebound this coming weekend.

The home side hit 16 wides in this game and finished the game with 13 men after two players received second yellows late on. Diarmuid Hanniffy was impressive for the home side with eight points while Thomas Cawley got the game’s only goal on 35 minutes with a fine assist from Eddie O’Donoghue.

Wicklow’s Mikey Lee opened the ccoring in a damp Markievicz Park with midfielders Hanniffy (free) and Mark Murphy from play trading scores.

There was nothing separating the sides midway through the opening half, four points each, all of the hosts scores coming from placed balls from the lively Hannify, with Gavin Weir and Luke Evans pointing for Wicklow.

A Lee goal chance went wide after Weir and Seanie Germaine set him up while Sligo were then awarded a penalty on 15 minutes for a foul on Liam O’Kelly-Lynch, O’Donoghue, Joe McHugh and Cawley involved in the build-up.

Wicklow goalkeeper Cian Staunton saved Hanniffy’s initial shot and then referee Aidan McAleer ordered it to be retaken, Staunton again denied Rory McHugh’s attempt as two points separated them in favour of the visitors.

A lovely point from play by Hannify brought it back to a mere point, his brother Conor doing the same moments later, O’Kelly-Lynch then setting up Kilkenny native O’Donoghue for a score from play as they were level at seven points apiece on 34 minutes.

Sligo then took the lead through Cawley’s superb goal with an Andy O’Brien free and a fine individual score from Joe McHugh leaving the scoreline reading 1-8 to 0-8 in Sligo’s favour at the interval.

Weir added his third following the resumption which he added to with a well-taken 65, O’Brien then bringing the sides level before down the other end O’Donoghue’s shot on target went out for a 65 which Diarmuid Hannify duly slotted over.

Frees from Hannify and O’Donoghue extended Sligo’s advantage to three, Wicklow’s Davy Maloney adding a point on 67 minutes before Sligo’s Fionn Connolly was shown a second yellow on 68 minutes.

O’Donoghue then sent over a lovely point for the hosts followed by a fantastic score from Hannify with Joe McHugh wrapping up the scoring with a point from play after being set up by Conor Hanniffy.

Sligo were reduced to 13 in stoppage time as Fionn Moylan was also shown a second yellow while a Wicklow goal chance through O’Brien was stopped on the line by Rory McHugh.

Sligo: Luke Comerford; Darragh Cawley, Gavin Connolly, Niall Kilcullen; Ruairi Brennan, Rory McHugh, Ronan Molloy; Diarmuid Hanniffy (0-8, 5f, 1 65), Fionn Connolly; Joe McHugh (0-2), Fionn Moylan, Conor Hanniffy (0-1); Tomás Cawley (1-0), Eddie O’Donoghue (0-3, 1f), Liam O’Kelly-Lynch. Subs: Darragh Flynn for O’Donoghue (66), John Cosgrove for O’Kelly-Lynch (66), Donal Keaveny for Brennan (69)

Wicklow: Cian Staunton; Dylan Byrne, Bryan Kearney, Tommy Collins; Cian Lohan, Eoghan Byrne, Sam O’Dowd; Mark Murphy (0-1), Jack Doyle; Torna Mulconry, Gavin Weir (0-4, 1f, 1 65), Seanie Germaine; Andy O’Brien (0-2, 1f), Luke Evans (0-1), Mikey Lee (0-3, 1f). Subs: Pádraig Doran for O’Dowd (23), Davy Maloney (0-1) for Lee (h-t), Eoin McCormack for Mulconry (h-t), Diarmuid Masterson for Doyle (45), Pádraig Doyle for Weir (60)

Referee: A McAleer (Donegal).