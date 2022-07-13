Sky is the limit for determined Rachel Kenny

The prospect of competing in freestyle kayaking was not even on Rachel Kenny’s radar a couple of years ago, let alone when she first got into a boat four years ago.

But now, the Baltinglass native can lay claim to being ninth in the entire world.

Quite the whirlwind story, one into which she offered a unique insight in a piece she wrote for this paper in the week in the lead up to Nottingham. Her story of living with scoliosis and a heart condition is a remarkable one.

One which makes her exploits at the World Freestyle Kayaking Championships all the more inspiring.

Rachel – who was joined by clubmate Cody Fagan at the tournament - said: “Any points on the board was good to me. I was happy with just being there.

“Being able to showcase scoliosis at that level and seeing the support from the communities around me – even people I met just a week beforehand. Two American girls were wearing the green ribbon for scoliosis all week and the impact that has had has been incredible.”

As was to be expected, in the week or so leading up to competition, Rachel had to make some compromises to make sure she was able to operate at her very best in Nottingham.

“With the week before competing, there was training days with the team and I was also part of the ICF development camp, so I had to choose between one or the other in each day because if I had have done both, I wouldn’t have been in a physical position to be capable of competing.

“(The team) is always very supportive. It’s a strange environment because everyone wants the best for you, but they also want the best for themselves. They are your teammates, but you are competing against them, after all, for the competition.

“With everything I have, with scoliosis and my heart condition, I always have to have protocols in place in case something happens, regardless, so that never changed, it was just in front of more and more people if something was to happen.”

The 21-year-old first got into kayaking for the enjoyment of it all, and even after getting a sense of the competitive potential of it, her attitude did not change.

Instead, the fulfilment factor that she took from kayaking was supplemented and complimented by the opportunity to represent her country; an achievement that did not sink in for a long time.

“I always went kayaking just for fun and to meet new people and then competition, I just fell into it because the women I was around in the southeast freestyle squad that was training weekly, they were the ones going to the competitions, so it was more a social element than actually to make the Irish team.

“It seemed a bit out of reach for a long time.

“Even when I made the team, it took a few weeks to realise what had happened.

“I think it wasn’t until I actually got the Irish gear from canoeing Ireland that I understood I was about the represent the country.”

When she finally competed at the World Kayaking Championships, she sailed – pun intended – into the semi-finals and finished ninth in the C1 category.

It was a landmark accomplishment which was made easier by the support system she had in place.

And with her sights firmly set on the next world championships in a few years’ time, the sky is the limit.

“After I competed, I had my boyfriend with me to make sure everything was okay and to help carry my boat and stuff like that, and during training, there was always somebody on the team willing to help my boat around so that I didn’t push my body any further.

“It meant that I could try my best on the water when I didn’t have to worry about what would happen when I got off and when I was walking the boat back to the car and the pressure of holding it.

“The family have been great, very supportive.

“They keep asking when am I going to be in the Olympics but obviously freestyling kayaking is not part of the Olympics”.