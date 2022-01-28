Six tasty Wicklow Cup clashes in store this weekend

Avonmore are one of 12 teams in action this weekend in the first round of the 2022 Wicklow Cup. They take on neighbours Avoca FC in Rooster Park on Sunday morning at 11.30am.

The wonderful Wicklow Cup gets underway this weekend with six attractive games scheduled.

Defending champions Rathnew will face Arklow Celtic B in the next round but no doubt they’ll be keeping an eye on the progress of their final opponents from last September, St Peter’s, along with the likes of Wicklow Rovers, Newtown United A and Avonmore who all see action this weekend and will all be hopeful of progressing through to the last 16.

Some really intriguing battles up for decision this weekend, starting in Whitegates this evening.

Wicklow Rovers v Newtown United B, Whitegates, 7.30pm

The action gets underway this evening (Friday) at 7.30pm in Whitegates when Wicklow Rovers welcome Newtown United B for their first-round battle in the blue ribband competition.

Rovers have to be considered as strong favourites to march on to the meeting with Arklow Celtic A in the last 16 given that they are sixth in the Premier Division on nine points after eight games (won three, lost five) while the Magpies’ second squad are in 10th position in the First Division with five points from six games (won one, drew two and lost three).

However, the magic of the Wicklow Cup would suggest that all favourite tags should be treated cautiously and the Whitegates crew won’t be treating this game with anything other than the utmost respect.

Rovers carry a 0-2 defeat at the hands of table toppers St Peter’s into this game while Newtown United B earned a point in their last fixture, away to Carnew, with Sean Odlum grabbing the all-important goal.

Verdict: Wicklow Rovers

Avoca FC v Avonmore, Rooster Park, 11.30am

Two very tasty clashes in store in the early games on Sunday morning.

At Rooster Park there is a neighbourly joust in store when Avoca welcome Avonmore for their 11.30am start.

The difficulty for the home side is the form that the Rathdrum men are bringing with them to this game, having beaten Glencormac in the Premier showdown last weekend at Pat O’Toole Park with Adam Tuke scoring and Danny Morley saving a penalty to leave them in a healthy position level on points with the Ryder’s Field brigade.

However, this Avoca team, in their maiden season, are no slouches by any stretch of the imagination. They sit comfortably in fifth spot in the First Division and come into this game on the back of a fantastic 5-3 victory over Arklow United with Oisin McGraynor helping himself to a hat-trick for the winners, and Donal McGraynor and Dale Fluskey chipping in with the others.

A bit of shock can’t be ruled out here. Expect a decent crowd down in Rooster for this one as both teams attempt to secure their passage through to face Roundwood in the next round.

Verdict: Avonmore (but only just)

Aughrim v Arklow Town, Allen Park, 11.30am

Over in Allen Park in Aughrim, the home side will be playing host to Arklow Town in their all-Premier tussle at the same time (11.30am) and this one is very hard to call, with home advantage potentially a big factor here.

Town bring a 1-1 draw with Ashford Rovers into this one, Dean Doyle scoring their goal last weekend, while Aughrim come into the game with a 1-3 defeat to Newtown United hanging over them, Adam Rochford firing home for them on the day.

However, Aughrim are two places ahead of Arklow in the Premier table but have played 10 as opposed to Town’s seven, and sit three points ahead with two wins, one draw and seven defeats from 10 games. The Travers Insurance Park crew have one win, one draw and five losses from their seven encounters.

It will be hard to separate these two.

Verdict: Aughrim

Shamrock Celtic v Newtown United A, Finn Park, Kilcoole, 2pm

Three afternoon kick-offs in the Wicklow Cup this weekend with a peach on offer between Shamrock Celtic and Newtown United A.

Celtic have been moving nicely in the First Division (six wins from nine games, one draw and two losses) and currently sit in fourth spot on 19 points so they’re going to ask plenty of questions of the Magpies who themselves are bringing a solid form into the game as they sit snugly in fourth in the Premier.

The Magpies accounted for Aughrim in the Premier meeting last weekend thanks to goals from Dillon Carthy (penalty) and Mark Fitzsimons and Daniel Testa.

Shamrock Celtic were without a game last weekend but put seven past Arklow Celtic B the previous week.

A very interesting game on the cards here with a very interesting prize of a home fixture against the winner of Aughrim and Arklow Town in the next round up for grabs.

Verdict: Newtown A

Greystones United v Carnew FC, Woodlands, 2pm

There’s a potential humdinger in the making at Woodlands on Sunday afternoon when Greystones welcome Carnew FC for what could be a high-scoring affair.

Greystones haven’t done much wrong this season. They’ve lost just one game, drew one and registered some fine performances in their six wins including firing eight past Wicklow Rovers B in their last game.

They sit in third sport in the First Division with 19 points to their name after eight games while their opponents, Carnew FC, are back in seventh on 14 points from 10 outings and a record of three wins, five draws and two defeats, their most recent draw coming last weekend against Newtown United B in the Back Alley.

It’s highly unlikely that Greystones will manage another eight-goal tally but this one could produce four or five goals between them and provide supporters with an exciting Wicklow Cup battle by the seaside.

The winners of this one will meet Ashford in Ballinalea Park in the next round.

V erdict: Greystones

Wicklow Rovers B v St Peter’s, Whitegates, 2pm

Last year’s beaten finalists and defending Premier Division champions St Peter’s make the trip to Whitegates for the second week running, this time for their opening game of this year’s Wicklow Cup where they will face Wicklow Rovers B at 2pm.

Very hard to see anything but St Peter’s winning here and setting up a belter with Glencormac in the next round given the form of both teams in their respective leagues.

St Peter’s are sitting pretty atop the Premier, eight points clear of their nearest rivals, while Wicklow Rovers B (the club’s third adult team) are second from bottom in the First Division with one win and a draw from 10 games.

Home advantage is a plus for Rovers but unless the Bray men completely take their eye off this one, you’d have to think that they will march on to face the Glens in the next round.

Verdict: St Peter’s

Fixtures

Friday, January 28

At Whitegates - Wicklow Cup: Wicklow Rovers A v Newtown United B, 7.30pm

Sunday, January 30

Avoca v Avonmore, 11.30am

Aughrim v Arklow Town, 11.30am

Shamrock Celtic v Newtown United A, 2pm

Greystones United v Carnew, 2pm

Wicklow Rovers B v St Peters, 2pm.

Last 16

Shamrock/Newtown A v Aughrim/Arklow Town

Ashford v Greystones/Carnew

Wicklow Town v Ballywaltrim

Arklow United v Coolboy Rangers

Rathnew v Arklow Celtic B

Arklow Celtic A v Wicklow Rovers A/Newtown B

Roundwood v Avoca/Avonmore

Wicklow Rovers B/St Peter’s v Glencormac