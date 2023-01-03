Shillelagh Lads inflict a New Year’s Day mauling on poor unfortunate Dads

David Quinn of the Dads tries to get away from Milo Quinn.

Mosi Rawson with the cup after the Lads defeated the Dads in their New Year's Day battle in Shillelagh.

The Lads team who took on the Dads in the Shillelagh United game on New Year's Day.

Having taken the threat of the Dads far too lightly last year for their annual battle in Shillelagh, the Lads returned a far more focused outfit this time around and proceeded to crush their older opponents 7-2 in what is being described locally as the New Year’s Day Mauling.

A “comprehensive” defeat is how the Dads are reported to be viewing the result, with tired limbs and bruised egos the order of the day following the superb performance by the young guns on the sacred turf of Ballard Park.

Highlights of the day was a stupendous goal scored by Claude Dagge from distance. One local said it was from about 40 yards out while another said he thought the ball was struck from around ‘Slapper’s Cross’. For comedic family and utter embarrassment, Nicky Ryan’s outrageous nutmeg on his poor, unfortunate father, Teige, which left the regular RTÉ News interviewee in a heap on the ground, would be hard to beat.

Quality showings from Mosi Rawson, Lee Dagge and Nicky Ryan were key for the Lads’ victory.

The Dads are said to be already planning for their revenge in 12 months’ time, with one stating that the Lads can hold on to the cup until next January until the Dads wrench it back with vengeance.

Dads: Gerry Rawson, Joseph Dempsey, Anthony Holly, Liam Hilliard, Teige Ryan, Graham Carroll, Claude Dagge, Pat Butler, David Quinn, Jimbob Rawson, Sam Walker.

Lads: Mosi Rawson, Milo Quinn, Lee Dagge, Joe Carroll, Ryan Walker, Dean Carthy, Cathal Fitzsimmons, Nicky Ryan, Donal Rawson, Luke Hilliard.