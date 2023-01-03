Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Shillelagh Lads inflict a New Year’s Day mauling on poor unfortunate Dads

Teige Ryan nutmegged by his son in a moment of pure horror

The Lads team who took on the Dads in the Shillelagh United game on New Year's Day. Expand
Pat Butler. Expand
The Dads. Expand
Father and Son, goalkeepers on opposite sides, Mosi and Gerry Rawson. Dads v Lads in Shillelagh. Photos Joe Byrne Expand
Cathal Fitzsimmons goes flying over the Dads keeper Gerry Rawson. Expand
Mosi Rawson with the cup after the Lads defeated the Dads in their New Year's Day battle in Shillelagh. Expand
Gerry Rawson and Anthony Holly try to clear their lines as Cathal Fitzsimmons closes in. Expand
David Quinn of the Dads tries to get away from Milo Quinn. Expand
The lads keeper Mosi Rawson can do little with this Dads effort. Expand

Close

The Lads team who took on the Dads in the Shillelagh United game on New Year's Day.

The Lads team who took on the Dads in the Shillelagh United game on New Year's Day.

Pat Butler.

Pat Butler.

The Dads.

The Dads.

Father and Son, goalkeepers on opposite sides, Mosi and Gerry Rawson. Dads v Lads in Shillelagh. Photos Joe Byrne

Father and Son, goalkeepers on opposite sides, Mosi and Gerry Rawson. Dads v Lads in Shillelagh. Photos Joe Byrne

Cathal Fitzsimmons goes flying over the Dads keeper Gerry Rawson.

Cathal Fitzsimmons goes flying over the Dads keeper Gerry Rawson.

Mosi Rawson with the cup after the Lads defeated the Dads in their New Year's Day battle in Shillelagh.

Mosi Rawson with the cup after the Lads defeated the Dads in their New Year's Day battle in Shillelagh.

Gerry Rawson and Anthony Holly try to clear their lines as Cathal Fitzsimmons closes in.

Gerry Rawson and Anthony Holly try to clear their lines as Cathal Fitzsimmons closes in.

David Quinn of the Dads tries to get away from Milo Quinn.

David Quinn of the Dads tries to get away from Milo Quinn.

The lads keeper Mosi Rawson can do little with this Dads effort.

The lads keeper Mosi Rawson can do little with this Dads effort.

/

The Lads team who took on the Dads in the Shillelagh United game on New Year's Day.

wicklowpeople

Brendan Lawrence

Having taken the threat of the Dads far too lightly last year for their annual battle in Shillelagh, the Lads returned a far more focused outfit this time around and proceeded to crush their older opponents 7-2 in what is being described locally as the New Year’s Day Mauling.

A “comprehensive” defeat is how the Dads are reported to be viewing the result, with tired limbs and bruised egos the order of the day following the superb performance by the young guns on the sacred turf of Ballard Park.

Highlights of the day was a stupendous goal scored by Claude Dagge from distance. One local said it was from about 40 yards out while another said he thought the ball was struck from around ‘Slapper’s Cross’. For comedic family and utter embarrassment, Nicky Ryan’s outrageous nutmeg on his poor, unfortunate father, Teige, which left the regular RTÉ News interviewee in a heap on the ground, would be hard to beat.

Quality showings from Mosi Rawson, Lee Dagge and Nicky Ryan were key for the Lads’ victory.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

The Dads are said to be already planning for their revenge in 12 months’ time, with one stating that the Lads can hold on to the cup until next January until the Dads wrench it back with vengeance.

Dads: Gerry Rawson, Joseph Dempsey, Anthony Holly, Liam Hilliard, Teige Ryan, Graham Carroll, Claude Dagge, Pat Butler, David Quinn, Jimbob Rawson, Sam Walker.

Lads: Mosi Rawson, Milo Quinn, Lee Dagge, Joe Carroll, Ryan Walker, Dean Carthy, Cathal Fitzsimmons, Nicky Ryan, Donal Rawson, Luke Hilliard.

Privacy