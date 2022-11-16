Shillelagh get off to a flyer with victory over Rathnew in Youths League

Rathnew 0

Shillelagh Youths 3

Shillelagh Youths got their season off to a flyer as they started life in the Youths League with an impressive win over Rathnew.

The travelling side took the lead after just 15 minutes, the high tempo of Shillelagh’s front line was causing Rathnew’s defence huge problems and the hosts’ defence cracked in the 15th minute.

Ryan Mulligan made a great run down the right wing, using his pace and power to go past the Rathnew defence, before cutting inside and firing a shot towards goal.

Kearney in the Rathnew goal got a hand to the strike but couldn’t keep it out and the ball bundled over the line to give Shillelagh the lead.

Shillelagh thought they had done enough to grab another in the 20th minute when Ryan Purcell looked to be clear through on goal and only the keeper to beat, but before he could get a final shot off Rathnew’s Aaron Nolan recovered well to get a sliding challenge in to block Purcell’s shot.

Shillelagh doubled their lead just on the stroke of half-time. Defender Fionn Green’s clearance in the backline fell to Shillelagh’s Daniel Tighe who made no mistake and slotted into the bottom corner past Kearney who could do little to keep out the tidy finish.

Rathnew started the second half with more of an attacking threat. Lennon Byrne McGettigan went so close in the 51st minute as he lifted the ball over Lorcan Fitzsimmons in the Shillelagh goal but his effort rolled across the crossbar and just wouldn’t drop down into the goal. So unlucky for the Rathnew attacker.

Shillelagh wrapped up the three points 10 minutes from full-time as Jaimie Purcell couldn’t be stopped as he ran through the Rathnew defence before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

It’s a great start to the new season for Shillelagh who were unlucky last season in the league, but they now must turn their attention to last year’s league rivals Ashford Rovers.

Rovers will be looking to get the season up and running against Shillelagh next Sunday at Ballinalea Park, and will do their best to get a win over the side who ran them close in the league last season.

There was an edge to Ashford’s home game against Shillelagh last season, so this league fixture is not to be missed!

Rathnew travel to Pat O’Toole Park on Sunday as they look to register their first league win of the season against Avonmore.

Avonmore have started the season well as they also got a win in their first game of the season as they impressed against Arklow United in a 5-0 thrashing at Arklow Credit Union Park a few weeks back. They are now neck and neck with Shillelagh at the top of the table but stay in first place on goal difference.

With the amount of quality players in the league this season, this Youth’s League campaign may turn out to be the most competitive in a long time.

Rathnew: 1. Shay Kearney, 2. Michael Brennan, 3. Fionn Green, 4. Matt Gleeson, 5. Aaron Nolan, 6. Billy Bannon, 7. Kacper Lepek, 8. Ian Kavanagh, 9. Conor Snell, 10. Lennon Byrne McGettigan, 11. Cian Leonard. Subs: Kyle Gormley for Aaron Nolan (70), Adam Douglas for Cian Leonard (65), Harry Tobin Kelly for Matt Gleeson (65), Dylan Massey for Conor Snell (60).

Shillelagh: 1. Lorcan Fitzsimmons, 2. Ryan Hillard, 3. Ryan Purcell, 4. Adam Jordan, 5. Joe Gavin Lynch, 6. Macdara O’Neill, 7. Jaimie Purcell, 8. Rua de Faoite, 9. Daniel Tighe, 10. Ryan Mulligan, 11. Dan Sheil. Subs: Conor Byrne for Dan Sheil (67).

Referee: Mark Wynne.