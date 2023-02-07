Shillelagh B rule the roost after Youths League battle with club brothers

Shillelagh United A, who lost out to Shillelagh United B at Ballard Park last weekend.

The Shillelagh United B team ahead of their game against Shillelagh United A.

Shillelagh United B 4

Shillelagh United A 0

A sunny Ballard Park hosted the meeting of Shillelagh Utd A and Shillelagh Utd B in the WDFL Youths Division last Saturday with both teams serving up a great game of football.

Friendships were put aside for 90 minutes, and no quarter was either asked nor given as family members, neighbours and classmates battled it out for the three points on offer in this typical derby match.

The A team started brightly and almost took the lead when Macdara O’Neill picked up a ball outside the area and fired a thunderous shot which whistled just past the post.

Shortly afterwards Sean Kenny almost got on the end of a high ball into the box with Cathal Fitzsimmons just managing to push it over for a corner.

Shillelagh B were starting to settle in and move the ball around and they opened the scoring midway through the half when Oisin Keegan latched onto a great through ball to finish emphatically to continue his good run of form in front of goal.

They were now growing in confidence and doubled their advantage shortly afterwards when Billy Hurney forced the ball home following a goalmouth scramble to send them in two up at the break.

The second half continued at a frantic pace with both teams pushing forwards at every opportunity.

Jaimie Purcell whipped a free into the area for brother Ryan to head just inches wide for the A’s before their keeper Lorcan Fitzsimmions (playing in the opposite goal to his brother Cathal) produced an incredible save from Joe McGuckian’s goalbound strike.

Billy Hurney then picked up a ball on the left and dribbled into the box where he was taken down for a penalty.

Luke Wallace stepped up and coolly dispatched the resultant spot kick.

With time running out and the A team pressing on for a consolation goal the B’s broke away with Dean Carthy cutting through the centre of an exposed back line to finish clinically and wrap up the game with a four-nil victory.

This was a great team performance from Shillelagh B with Darragh Rawson, Ciaran Lambert, Adam Donohoe, Fionn D’Arcy and Oisin Keegan leading the way in a well-deserved win.

Ryan Purcell, Sean Kenny and Macdara O’Neill were top performers for the A team in a game that was much closer than the scoreline suggests.

Shillelagh B: Cathal Fitzsimmons, Finn Byrne, Jaimie Schoeb, Ben Murray, Darragh Rawson, Adam Donohoe, Ciaran Lambert, Fionn Darcy, Eoin Ivanoff, Oisin Keegan, Luke Wallace, Billy Hurney, Joe McGuckian, Dean Carthy.

Manager: Claude Dagge.

Shillelagh A: Rua de Faoite, Ryan Hilliard, Sean Kenny, Adam Jordan, Ryan Purcell, Sean Lambert, Jaimie Purcell, Conor Byrne, Ryan Mulligan, Callum Ryan, Macdara O’Neill, Lorcan Fitzsimmons, Daniel Tighe, Daniel Sheils, Freddie Swords, Joe Gavin Lynch.

Manager: Owen Dempsey.