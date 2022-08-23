Sheridan shines for St Nicholas against Blessington

Blessington 2-7

St Nicholas 3-12

St. Nicholas came away from Blessington on Monday night with a fine eight-point win in a hugely entertaining and competitive game played before a reasonable sized crowd on a beautiful evening for football.

It was only in the final minutes that St Nicks broke away to win by eight. The game had been tight on the scoreboard right through. St Nicks led 1-6 to 1-4 at half-time, Leon Templeton goaling for the Blues, Cian Deering replying for St. Nicks.

Significantly, full-forward Ross Sheridan hit all six first-half points for the visitors, with his height benefit the St. Nicks ploy of launching in the high ball paying dividends.

The St. Nicks lead was out to four points 15 minutes into the second half when Blues full-forward Brian Richardson hit the post. Having survived that chance, James O’Reilly was on the end of a St. Nicks move the other end and made no mistake to slot home St. Nicks’ second goal following which Luke Bagnall added a point, the lead now out to seven points.

In fairness, Blessington never gave up, however, lady luck deserted them. First, Dylan Keogh hit the crossbar only for Jack Carney to do the same moments later, while Brian Richardson eventually goaled. He then almost immediately had strong claims for a penalty waved away for over-carrying.

In the end Gavin Drouhin added a third goal for St Nicks while Ross Sheridan kicked his fourth point of the half.

No doubt about man of the match, Ross Sheridan at full forward for St. Nicks was exceptional, ten points from a combination of frees and marks, his dominance meant that none of the other starting St Nicks forwards needed to get on the scoreboard.

Blessington: Ben Carroll Daniels; Jack Byrne, Mattie King, Terence Punselie; Leon Templeton (1-0), Adam Smith, Tony Carroll; Jack Carney, Robert Grassick; Dylan Friel (0-2), Finn Behan (0-1, f), David Gilmore (0-1); Thomas Walsh, Brian Richardson (1-1, 1f), Aaron Keogh (0-2). Subs: Fionn O’Donovan, Dylan Keogh, Padraig Quinn, Conan Behan, Conor McDonnell, Oisin O’Neill, Sean Ellis, Jake McGuire.

St Nicholas: Jake Muldowney; James O’Reilly (1-0), Archie O’Rourke, Josh Farrell; Martin Byrne, Luke Bagnall (0-1), Rob Murtagh; Rian Watters, Cian Deering (1-0); Toby Miley, Aaron Lawless, Bradley Ging; Eoin Deering, Ross Sheridan (0-10, 6f, 4m), Darragh Corrigan. Subs: Tony Hickey (0-1), Gavin Drouhin (0-1), Adam Brewster, Christy Mills, Aaron Metcalfe.

Referee: Eamonn Doyle (Kiltegan)