Shels too good at home for BRay Wanderers U14s

Shelbourne 3

Bray Wanderers 1

Bray suffered their first U14 EA Sports Tier 2 Phase 2 National Underage League Group D loss when going down to Shelbourne on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a good performance on the all-weather surface at the AUL Complex, the away team were left to rue a number of missed chances as Aaron Keogh, Cian O’Leary and Cillian Ryan found the net for the home side.

Wanderers pulled one back in the 75th minute when striker Billy O’Neill converted a penalty.

Both clubs had started the section with wins last week as the Wicklow outfit defeated Wexford FC while the Reds defeated UCD 3-2.

Elsewhere today, UCD defeated Wexford 2-1 at Ferrycarrig Park.

Bray are on the road again on Saturday, September 10 next. They will take on Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park at 2.30pm.

Bray Wanderers: Liam Billings; Tadgh Worthington, Jack Maguire, Callum Kenna, Darragh Sherlock; Max Free, Jake Fulton; Adam Keane, Cristiano Bramley, Josh Delves; Billy O’Neill. Subs: Ryan Bell, Billy Martin, Jake O’Neill, Ethan Doyle, Evan Lynch, Noah Byrne, Alex Forde.