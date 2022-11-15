Sheila Naughton does county proud at Scór Sinsir finals in Mayo

Sheila Naughton of Blessington GAA Club, representing Wicklow and Leinste, in the Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht competition during the Scór Sinsir 2022 All-Ireland finals at TF Royal Theatre in Castlebar.

Blessington GAA’s Sheila Naughton went in search of All-Ireland glory on Saturday in Castlebar. Sheila’s speciality is aithriseoireacht or recitation. Three weeks’ ago in Kells, Sheila had wowed the audience with her performance of ‘Mammy’s Day in Tramore’ and was duly crowned Leinster champion for the second year in a row.

Expectations were high, then, that Sheila could bring home what would be Blessington GAA’s first Scór All-Ireland title and, indeed, just Wicklow’s fourth ever. As mentioned in last week’s edition, Sheila’s chosen composition was written by Nollaig Seoige, a member of the JK Bracken’s club in Tipperary.

Nollaig, a four-time All-Ireland Champion in the category, had qualified for the All-Ireland final by retaining his Munster title last month. Sheila, then, was attempting to beat the champion with his own composition!

It was Seoige who took to the stage first and he really had the audience on his side for his six minutes on stage. Up next was Sheila who, once again, performed ‘Mammy’s Day in Tramore’ with great poise. Would it be enough to knock Seoige off his perch, we wondered?

The third competitor on stage was the Sligo champion Edward Ó Maoláin who recited a hybrid Gaeilge/Béarla piece, one which also went down well with the TF Royal Theatre crowd.

The final act on stage was the Armagh and Ulster champion Dónal Ó Muireagáin. He recited Pádraig Ó Briain’s ‘The Wake’. Ó Muireagáin really injected great drama into the classic composition and had the crowd ensconced the whole time.

After all four of the contestants had performed, the winner was anyone’s guess. Would the moltóirí go with reputation and the multiple champion, Seoige? Would the bilingual piece sway them? Would Ó Muireagáin’s dramatics win the day? Or would our Sheila’s polished performance be rewarded?

Disappointingly from a Wicklow perspective, it would not. When Fear an Tí Alistair Ó Beacháin opened his envelope to announce the winner, it was Ó Muireagáin whose name echoed around the TF Royal Theatre, much to delight of the sizeable northern contingent present.

For Sheila and the Wicklow contingent, there was, of course, disappointment at having fallen short at the final hurdle for the second year in succession.

When the disappointment dissipates, however, fond memories and a sense of pride at a second Leinster title in succession will no doubt remain.

Beidh lá eile ag an bPaorach!