Shauna seals win for Aughrim

Aughrim 1-10

Ballinacor 1-9

A late Shauna O’Shea point was enough to secure the Dawn Lacey Cup for Aughrim after a great battle with Ballinacor in the Junior camogie league decider at the Aughrim Community Sportsfield on Tuesday night, August 17.

This league was organised to keep clubs active while county teams are still involved in competition and has thrown up some very entertaining clashes over the last number of weeks.

Ballinacor played into the sports complex goal end in the first half and had the assistance of a breeze as well. However, Aughrim full-forward Aoife Connolly had her side ahead in the opening minute with a point from play.

Ballinacor’s Tanya Carter levelled in the third minute and full-forward Pamela Maher had their second point in the seventh minute.

Ballinacor were pushing on now with Katie Toomey, Christine Carter and Siobhan Toomey in the half backs and Tanya Carter with Aoife McGrath at midfield taking a grip in the middle third of the field.

Aoife Connolly pointed again for Aughrim to leave the sides level at 0-2 each after ten minutes.

This score was somewhat flattering to Aughrim who were playing second fiddle to the visitors by now. Points from Pamela Maher, Michelle Fitzgerald, a goal from Maher and a further point from Fitzgerald left Ballinacor ahead by 1-5 to 0-2 at the water break. They were good value for it too, as the Aughrim girls had failed to get into their stride and were struggling in too many positions.

Shauna O’Shea began to settle Aughrim a bit when she pointed a 45 on the restart but Aoife McGrath responded with a point from a free for Ballinacor. O’Shea took a pass from Aoife Campbell and brought Aughrim to 0-4.

Once again, Ballinacor responded with an Aoife Byrne point to leave them leading by 1-7 to 0-4 at the interval. They were looking comfortable, and few would have bet against them going on to win at this stage.

Shauna O’Shea pointed a 45 for Aughrim three minutes into the second half. She followed with another point from a free a minute later. When Aoife Connolly scored a further point from a free after eight minutes the score stood at 1-7 to 0-7, still in favour of Ballinacor but Aughrim were now a different team.

Whatever happened at half-time, they were playing with far more life and spirit. Their striking improved as their confidence grew. Half-backs Aoife O’Brien, Emer O’Toole and Erin O’Toole, Shauna O’Shea and Sheila O’Byrne at midfield and forwards Aoife Rochford, Katie O’Byrne, Aoife Campbell, Katie Campbell, Holly Arthur and Leanne Quigley were pulling together as a team.

It was now the visitors who were struggling. Their assured play of the first half was falling away and when Aoife Connolly brought the sides level at 1-7 each with a great goal, the momentum had completely swung Aughrim’s way.

But Ballinacor were not giving up without a fight. They had lost Pamela Maher from the forward line and switched goalie Katie Mundow to full-forward. Aoife Carter pointed and Ballinacor led by 1-8 to 1-7 at the second water break.

The final quarter was played in a welter of excitement. Shauna O’Shea brought the sides level again from a free and midfielder Sheila O’Byrne then put Aughrim ahead for the first time.

Back came Ballinacor and the Aughrim defence were put under extreme pressure from Katie Mundow and Michelle Fitzgerald.

Holly Byrne was very safe between the posts and brought off a number of smart clearances. Ballinacor substitute Sheila Holt pointed, and we were now all square again at 1-9 a piece.

Shauna O’Shea landed the winning point from a free with three minutes left on the clock. The Aughrim full-back line came under severe pressure to hold on as Ballinacor fought for the equaliser.

The final score stood at Aughrim 1-10 to Ballinacor 1-9. The Dawn Lacey trophy was presented to Aughrim captain Katie O’Byrne by Johnny Lacey.

Aughrim: Holly Byrne; Doireann O’Brien, Grace Harpur, Kirsty Byrne; Aoife O’Brien, Emir O’Toole, Erin O’Toole; Shauna O’Shea (0-6) 5f,1’45’, Sheila O’Byrne (0-1); Shauna Rochford, Katie O’Byrne (0-1), Aoife Campbell; Holly Arthur, Aoife Connolly (1-2), Leanne Quigley. Subs: Katie Campbell, Aoife Healy and Rebecca McCarthy. Aoife Campbell.

Ballinacor: Katie Mundow; Natalie Farrell, Noelle Ward, Jessica Carter; Katie Toomey, Christine Carter, Siobhan Toomey; Tanya Carter (0-1), Aoife McGrath (0-1) f; Patricia Byrne, Michelle Fitzgerald (0-2), Aoife Clarke (0-1); Sophie Bergin, Pamela Maher (1-2), Aoife Byrne (0-1). Subs: Sheila Holt (0-1) and Mary Holt.

Referee: Robert Roche (Carnew Emmets)

