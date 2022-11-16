Shamrock Celtic shock Peter’s to earn first victory of the season

Premier Division

Shamrock Celtic picked up their first Premier Division win of the season as they shocked champions St. Peter’s by coming out on top 2-1 at Shamrock Park on Sunday.

Celtic took an early lead when Jensen O’Connor Cox found the net after good approach play from Gary Dempsey and James Lang.

St. Peter’s drew level with 25 minutes on the clock through Chad Ryan, but the hosts got their noses back in front shortly after the interval when James Lang got on the end of a Dempsey corner and guided the ball to the net.

Goalkeeper Ian Murphy also played a big part, saving a late penalty to ensure his side secured the three points.

Ashford Rovers ‘A’ had a more comfortable day at the office as they ran out impressive 3-0 winners over Wicklow Town.

After a scoreless first-half, Mark O’Sullivan fired Rovers in front shortly after the interval with a great individual effort.

O’Sullivan then rounded the goalkeeper and slotted the ball in the net to double their advantage and Robert Talaga wrapped up the victory from a free-kick late on.

Meanwhile, Arklow Town ‘A’ and Newtown United ‘A’ shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw (see focus match).

Division 1

Arklow United ‘A’ are two points clear at the top of Division 1 after securing a 2-0 win over Ashford Rovers ‘B’ at Arklow Credit Union Park on Thursday evening. Adam Rochford bagged both goals for the winners.

Second-placed St. Patrick’s edged out Roundwood by the odd goal in seven, with James Murray and Saoirse Keaton both bagging doubles for the winners and Davy Kavanagh (two) and Andy Nolan replying.

Greystones United hit St. Anthony’s for six goals without reply, with McDarragh Kelly, Adam McGill, Jack O’Toole (two), Kurt Starke and John Luke Kelly all finding the back of the net.

Arklow Celtic earned the local bragging rights as goals from Mark Doyle and Joe Reid secured a 2-0 win over Arklow Town ‘B’ on Saturday.

Division 3

Ashford Rovers ‘C’ made it two wins from two in Division 3 as they ran out comfortable 4-1 winners away to Arklow United ‘B’

Robbie Eyre (two), Brian Cornyn and Colm Doyle got the goals for Rovers, while Alan O’Neill converted a penalty for United.

Adam Kelly bagged a double and Brandon Cowan, Andrew Conway and Lee Hempenstall added a goal apiece as Ballywaltrim saw off Wicklow Rovers 5-2 at Whitegates.

Anto Hill netted from the penalty spot for Rovers, while Ingvard Tollies grabbed their other goal.