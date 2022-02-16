Second win on the trot for super Wicklow Minor camogie team

The Wicklow Minor camogie team ahead of their All-Ireland ‘C’ battle with Tyrone last weekend.

Tyrone 2-7

Wicklow 4-13

Wicklow came away with the victory from the Tesco All-Ireland Minor Championship Round 2 game against Tyrone played on Sunday in Pairc Eire Og Carrickmore GAA grounds.

In what were soft underfoot conditions after the night’s incessant rain and after three to four hours on the road for the Wicklow girls, it was Tyrone who settled first and put two points on the scoreboard while Wicklow found their bearings.

Two Wicklow goals came suddenly from the hurls of Sophie Bermingham and Lizzie Bourke after some great team play out the field.

Tyrone responded with another point – game on!

Those two goals were the difference at half-time with the score reading Wicklow 2-6, Tyrone 0-6.

It was score for score as the second half unfolded and a dogged battle played all over the pitch providing much nail-biting entertainment to the travelling Wicklow support.

Goal for Tyrone, goal for Wicklow! Both sides doubled that by full-time and continued to put the ball over the bar.

The Wicklow girls did lay claim to the game as it moved into the third quarter even though it was near the full-time whistle when Tyrone scored their second goal.

All 20 Wicklow girls involved in the play gave it everything, never held back and reaped their reward.

Wicklow and Tyrone have had great battles on the camogie pitch over the past few seasons at different levels – we know both sides will always battle right to the final whistle, and this was no different.

Wicklow now sit top of Group 2 with one match to play – that is against Louth in Arklow in two weeks time.

Wicklow: Holly Byrne; Laura Doyle, Thea Cullen, Ciara Lancaster; Eimear O’Sullivan, Arrianna Zeller, April Harty; Faye Corrigan, Shauna O’Shea; Aobha Harmon, Hannah Doyle, Elizabeth Bournke; Emma Nesbitt, Sophie Bermingham, Laci-Jane Shannon. Subs: Hoolly Arthur, Aine Byrne, Aisling Byrne, Skye Byrne, Aoife Campbell, Erin Callaghan, Aoife Callaghan, Chloe Cullen, Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne, Alanna Dagg, Grace Drumgoole, Kayleigh Fox, Emily Ging, Aisling Goff, Molly Hynes, Shauna Kelly, Martha Lackey, Julliet Ní Chonaill, Aoibhe Traynor, Emily Tyrrell, Ciara Wafer.