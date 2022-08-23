Second defeat on the trot for Bray Wanderers under-17s

The Bray under-17 team who lost out to Galway last weekend.

Galway United 2

Bray Wanderers 1

Bray Wanderers suffered their second away U17 EA Sports National Underage League Tier 2 Phase 2 loss in the space of six days when going down to Galway last Saturday.

In a match moved from East United’s grounds to Eamonn Deacy Park, an Adam O’Hallorhan hat-trick proved to be the difference between the clubs as the hosts joined Bohemians at the top of the charts.

The two teams had met previously at the end of July, with the Tribesmen coming out on top by a 4-2 score-line at Ballycorus.

United hit the front after 12 minutes when O’Halloran applied the finishing touch off a corner kick.

The Connacht side doubled that lead in the 55th minute. As the Green and White’s pressed, the home team counter-attacked with O’Hallorhan again finding the net.

But with 20 minutes to go, Wanderers reduced their arrears.

Joshua Kerr whipped in a corner that got cleared back to him. His second delivery into the box found Max Mason whose pass set-up Zach Nolan to bury his shot to the net.

As the Seasiders went in search of an equaliser late on, Galway broke with O’Hallorhan completing his treble in the 85th minute.

Bray return to Ballycorus on Saturday to host section joint-leaders Bohemians. Kick-off is set for 2pm.

Bray Wanderers: Jamie Molloy; Daniel Lee, Zach Nolan, Caleb O’Neill, Matthew Rose-Anderson; Harry Sherlock, Max Hennessey; Conor O’Gorman, Joshua Kerr, Eoghan O’Hanlon; Max Mason. Subs: Lewis Jacobs, Dylan Ryan, Daniel Chukwu, Paddy Kildee-Doolan, Samuel Safaei.