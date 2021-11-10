Séan Nolan: An Tóchar success “comes from the underage structure” in the club

An Tóchar manager Séan Nolan says that success at the weekend came from lots of work at underage.

The anticipated and desired good start didn’t materialise for An Tóchar on Sunday against Hollywood, but Sean Nolan’s young side didn’t panic and knuckled down to transform the scoreboard after Stephen Kearney’s two sublime openers got Jarlath Gilroy’s team off to a flying start.

“We were hoping to get off to a good start. We had got off to a good start in most of our games, but Hollywood came out and got the first couple of scores. But after that our lads settled down. I think our lads probably had a bit of nerves – we’ve a lot of young lads there. Three of the starting 15 are only out of Minor,” said a very happy Séan outside the dressing room in Aughrim while his charges sand and cheered inside to their hearts content.

“Then we settled down and when we got the goal, I thought we were in a good spot, and we were playing into the breeze in the first half. At half-time we were saying that we would build on that and keep playing the same ball, not revert to kicking big high balls with the wind in.

“There’s a temptation with the wind to launch the ball from 60 or 70 yards. But to be fair to Hollywood, they dug deep, and they fought really hard. I know Jarlath Gilroy, I played with him in college. I know him from 30 years ago. I knew with Jarlath over Hollywood, a guy who had trained under Micko and played with Kildare and got to an All-Ireland final with them, that they weren’t going to give up easily and that work rate was something that they wouldn’t lack. That proved to be the case.

“To be honest, in the final quarter we were kind of hanging on.

“Over the hour I would have been disappointed if we didn’t win. I thought we played some lovely football at times and then other times we struggled. We kicked a few wides that on other days we would have scored.

“Just absolutely delighted and relieved to get the win,” he added.

Séan captained the 1995 An Tóchar team who claimed the Miley Cup and went on that magical journey through the Leinster club championship. Beyond that day, Sunday’s achievement is the greatest day of his sporting life.

“It’s one of the most enjoyable days I’ve ever had outside of winning the Senior championship of 1995. I think games are so much harder won now because every team is so well prepared. For me, to see those young lads coming out of Junior only two years ago, to win an Intermediate is a phenomenal achievement,” he said.

Anyone involved in juvenile GAA in Wicklow will be only too well aware of the strength and the quality of the coaching structure up in Roundwood.

Their teams regularly compete at the highest level through the grades and their players always bring a very high level of skill and ability to the fray. Séan says Sunday’s success is entirely down to that structure.

“I have to say, it all comes from the underage structure. We have something like 300 kids registered now, between boys and girls. If you look at any of our teams, whether it’s under-10 girls or boys or whatever, we probably have five or six coaches with every team. There’s massive interest there, massive work being done at all levels.

“It lifts everybody when things are going well. We had an under-14 girls final on Tuesday night in Roundwood. It was a replay. The stand was full for it. It was unreal, the crowd at an under-14 match, and they won that too.

“It’s very much a family thing, a community thing. My wife was playing in Ashford this morning and I couldn’t even stay to watch it because I had to come here,” he added.