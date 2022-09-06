Seagulls suffer first loss to Drogheda in U17 league

Drogheda United 4

Bray Wanderers 1

In what was the fourth meeting between the clubs in 2022, Bray suffered their first U17 loss against Drogheda.

When the two teams previously met in Group C of Tier 1 action this season, the Seagulls won 3-1 back in March at Berryfield Park in Enniskerry. Then recorded a 2-0 away success at Head in the Game Park last May.

Then last June, the Wicklow side came out on top by a 2-1 score-line at Ballycorus in the Mark Farren Cup.

But on Tuesday August 30 at Head in the Game Park, United made it fourth time luck as they recorded a 4-1 triumph in the EA Sports National Underage League Tier 2 Phase 2 encounter.

Cameron Feehan’s brace for the home side was added to by singles from Tadgh Dunne and Keith Tighe.

U15 player Philip Cooney registered his second goal at this level this season for the visitors.

In a bright note from the contest, U15 player Fionn Murray made his debut at U17 level off the bench.

Bray Wanderers: Jamie Molloy; Daniel Lee, Zach Nolan, Caleb O’Neill, Eoghan O’Hanlon; Paddy Kildee-Doolan, Jake Murray; Joshua Kerr, Lewis Jacobs, Conor O’Gorman; Philip Cooney. Subs: Max Mason, Daniel Chukwu, Harry Sherlock, Dylan Ryan, Fionn Murray.