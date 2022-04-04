Seagulls stall in Athlone after super start

Athlone Town 1

Bray Wanderers 1

It took the visit of Bray Wanderers for Athlone Town to get off the mark at the sixth time of asking.

Martin Russell’s side had five defeats from five and a -9-goal difference when the Seagulls arrived in Co. Westmeath on Friday night. But Thomas Oluwa struck in the second half to cancel out Kurtis Byrne’s 13th minute opener and see Bray draw for the second week in a row.

Kevin Knight headed wide from a Kurtis Byrne corner kick in just the second minute but then Stephen McGuinness had to be very alert – and very brave – to smother at the feet of Success Edogun after Stephen Kenny had scooped a pass over the top for the attacker.

A Callum Thompson cross from the right wasn’t properly dealt with and fell invitingly for Rob Manley in a promising position but his snapshot was off target.

Byrne got his second strike in a Bray shirt in the 13th minute. A Schlingermann clearance was headed back into the danger zone by Karl Manahan and with right-back Daniel Dobbin playing Byrne onside whilst he was still lurking in the box, he fired a neat volley beyond Schlingermann.

Wanderers might have doubled the lead five minutes later. Byrne’s corner was initially cleared before Manahan nodded it back into the area where it found Manley. He was able to execute a volley on the turn and should really have hit the target.

McGuinness’ reading of the game saw him make another vital interception in the 23rd minute and then it was Jack Hudson’s turn for a crucial intervention on 33. Oisin Duffy’s quick throw released Thomas Oluwa and he charged towards the box with two options in the middle. But before he could either shoot or find a team-mate, Hudson managed to dispossess him and clear the danger.

A driving run from Gary Armstrong saw him feed Edogun on the right flank. He drilled a cross across the face of the six-yard box and Ubaezounu just could not get the necessary touch as it zipped by him and wide.

Right-back Daniel Dobbin cut back onto his left peg before knocking in a cross that Oluwa met and headed narrowly wide. Hugh Douglas suffered a head injury in contesting that cross with Oluwa, and it would see him forced off to be replaced by Sean Callan - the impact of losing Douglas cannot be overstated.

Athlone had one more foray forward before the interval as Edogun took on Knight one-on-one on the edge of the box and made enough space for a shot that McGuinness did very well to claim cleanly.

Manley had another chance to net his first Wanderers goal when Fox picked him out with a cross from the right. Manley got between two defenders and met it well just eight yards out, but he headed over.

An outrageous moment of skill from Edogun almost created a leveller on 53 minutes. He looked to be completely isolated in the corner with two Bray men on top of him, but one quick flick saw him leave both for dead and his cross was met by Oluwa, but it looped onto the roof of the net.

A long ball forward found Ubaezounu and he controlled before turning the Bray defence one way and then the other. Having done all the hard work, the ex-Galway man couldn’t apply the finish as he hammered wide.

Two minutes later a pass straight through the middle found Oluwa on the shoulder of the last man. He took it in his stride and cut onto his left foot which allowed him to curl a lovely finish into the bottom corner.

Three minutes later, with the Bray defence now creaking, Oluwa was in again. He pickpocketed Callan and looked certain to score but was denied by McGuinness.

The Bray defence regained their composure and brought Athlone’s purple patch to an end. Wanderers made Schlingermann work at the other end with a couple of saves from Manley and Manahan, but they were routine stops for the Mayo man.

Athlone had one more chance in the closing stages. Bray saw their corner cleared and Athlone broke with Oluwa charging down the left flank. His low cross had some menace to it and McGuinness could only parry it in front of him, but Dean Zambra cleared the danger as Athlone got their first point of the season with a well-deserved draw.

Athlone Town: Micheal Schlingermann; Daniel Dobbin, Aaron McBride, Noah Van Geenen, Oisin Duffy; Gary Armstrong, Stephen Kenny, Youri Habing; Success Edogun, Carlton Ubaezounu, Thomas Oluwa. Subs: Eugen Slivca for Edogun (53); Shane Barnes for Habing (72); Andy Spain for Van Geenen (79); Quincy Nkansah for Oluwa (90+2). Not used: Andrew Skerritt, Derek Daly, Donal Curtin, Izzy Kimazo, Cian Kelly.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Dan Blackbyrne, Hugh Douglas, Jack Hudson, Kevin Knight; Callum Thompson, Karl Manahan, Dean Zambra; Paul Fox; Kurtis Byrne; Rob Manley. Subs: Sean Callan for Douglas (45+3); Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters for Byrne (68); Darragh Lynch for Manley (79); Darragh Levingston for Manahan (79); Conor Knight for Fox (85); Eoin McPhillips for Thompson (85). Not used: Michael Kelly, Keith Dalton, Zak O’Neill,

Referee: Robert Dowling

