Scór na nÓg finals are upon us

Wicklow GAA’s Scór 2022 odyssey will reach its conclusion on Sunday next, May 1, in the INEC in Killarney.

The Aughrim and Carnew Emmets faithful will make the trek in support of the Lambert brothers, James, Darragh and Pádraic, and Abbey Doran, respectively.

Abbey will be representing her club, county and province in the Aithriseoireacht category. She will once again recite ‘Childhood Days’, a nostalgic poem written by her great-aunt, Ettie Kilbride. Indeed, on Sunday, Abbey will tread the same boards as Ettie and her grandfather, Din Doran, albeit at a remove of a few decades!

“I’m very excited and proud to be performing on a stage where my late grandfather Din Doran, and his sister Ettie Kilbride, my mentor, won All-Ireland Medals representing Carnew Emmets in Senior Scór competition,” she said.

Abbey faces competition from Cavan’s Sadhbh Ní Raghhallaigh, Clare’s Dillon Ó Comhraí and Roscommon’s Gemma Ní Chathasaigh.

She is looking forward to the day immensely and pitting herself against the best Ireland has to offer.

“I am really nervous but I just hope I make Ettie proud,” she said.

Carnew is a club with a very proud tradition in Scór. This has been very evident in every round of the competition so far; the Emmets have thus far brought great support to Blessington, Birr and Dundalk. No doubt, when Abbey hears the Carnew roar on Sunday, her nerves will quickly disappear!

In the penultimate competition of the day, ceol uirlise, it will be Aughrim’s time to shine.

The trio of Darragh, James and Pádraic Lambert are traditional musicians par excellence.

Expertly tutored by their father, James, they have improved noticeably at every stage of the competition.

A similar improvement this time out could see them receive the ultimate accolade.

Regardless of the outcome, however, all at Aughrim GAA are hugely proud of their achievements thus far.

“It means a great deal to Aughrim to have the club represented at an All-Ireland Final,” said club Oifigeach Gaeilge & Cultúir, Des Burton.

“They are credit to their club and county. There is a great tradition of music in the Lambert family.’ Des also feels that the success of the Wicklow contestants this year will see Scór develop further in the county.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to promote Scór in the county. Wicklow has a proud tradition in Scór and it’s great to see it making a comeback.”

It’s a sentiment shared by many in the county. Regardless of the outcome on Sunday, Abbey, the Lamberts and indeed all of Wicklow’s participants have really put Wicklow Scór on the map this year. Still though, an All-Ireland title or two would be the icing on the cake! Best of luck to Abbey, James, Darragh and Pádraic on Sunday. Go n-éirí an t-ádh libh ar an Domhnach!