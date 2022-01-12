Scallan calls for patience as new era begins for Wicklow hurlers

EAMONN SCALLAN has indicated that the Kehoe Shield will be used to blood a few new, young names into the Wicklow hurling panel.

But the Wexford native insisted that the ambitions for 2022 will involve challenging for the Christy Ring Cup and rebounding from relegation by gaining promotion from Division 2B.

2021 was a difficult year for Scallan and the Wicklow hurlers. A miserable league campaign that saw them relegated from Division 2A was followed by a Christy Ring run that Offaly ended in the semi-final.

Upon reflection, there was a sense that the team needed a fresh shot in the arm, and according to Scallan there will be a degree of this when Wicklow take on Longford on January 15.

In addition to this, the difficulties that have been presented by the Covid-19 pandemic have facilitated this experimental direction.

“We’re in the same boat as everybody else. We’re trying to juggle numbers. Other than that, it is going well,” Scallan said.

“Covid is a big issue because, between every training session and the days of training sessions, you are invariably getting a text from somebody who is a close contact, they’ve to get an anti-gen test, or they are waiting for a PCR result to come back or something like that.

“Wicklow footballers couldn’t fulfil a fixture over the weekend. The Wexford hurlers, there was a debate on the Friday whether they would play Laois [Sunday] or not. Tipperary had to go down and play Kerry and were absolutely decimated with Covid. It is something that everybody is dealing with at the moment.”

Between the perceived necessity for freshness in the team and the impact of Covid-19, it is expected that there will be some new names amongst the team that take on Longford, an eventuality that, as Scallan suggested, has been in the works for a while.

“We made a conscious decision that we were going to bring in a lot of new players and we have put in a structure, a kind of conveyor belt, to establish that players could be identified at around 16, brought through a Minor group and an under-20s group and have them ready to bring them into a Senior group, and we have that structure in place there at the moment.

“We know that the Minor structure is in place but if you go down further, Mark Barry had a very good structure in place with his under-15s, Dara Kissane had a very good structure in place with his Minors, Seamus Byrne had a very good structure in place with his under-20s, and that is all going to feed into the Senior squad. These are the kind of things that Wicklow or any other county needs to look at.

“Where patience is required is, maybe, from the general public, when they are looking at results, possibly, not going the way of the team in matches they should be winning. Sometimes, these matches aren’t won because you have a group of players who, maybe, it is the first time they’re putting on an intercounty jersey, or it might only be their first time, or maybe they have been on the squad for a year and it might be their first game, so over the course of the next two or three years, there is going to be a lot of changes with that Wicklow Senior hurling squad and a lot of patience will be required because those young players that we will be looking at can all hurl and they are all good hurlers.”

Hurling in Wicklow is in a certain state of flux at present.

This past year’s Minor hurling championship is a prime example of this.

Following the withdrawal of Arklow Rock Parnells, there were five teams in the competition, four of which were amalgamation.

When asked for his perception on club hurling in the county and how the underage grades can be improved, Scallan believes it needs to start at the very bottom.

“For you to be developing a good underage structure, you need to be looking at national schools, you need to be looking at second level schools.

“When all of that stuff has been done, you are going to have numbers, then, circling around in your community that will allow clubs to put teams on the field of play.

“If you have more players, you have more teams.

“If you have more teams, you have more competition, and if you have more competition, then the standards rise.”