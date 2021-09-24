Scales makes Celtic debut

LIAM SCALES made his eagerly awaited debut for his new club Celtic on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old former Arklow Town star came on as a second-half substitute in the Scottish giants 3-0 win over Raith Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

By the time Scales took to the pitch at Parkhead for the first time, Celtic – who were looking to bounce back from successive defeats to Livingston and Real Betis in the league and Europa League, respectively – were already home and hosed.

Goals from Jota, set up by Liam’s fellow countryman James McCarthy, and Liel Abada gave Ange Postecoglou’s men a 2-0 lead going into half-time, before a third goal from David Turnbull sealed the deal for the Hoops.

With the result secured, Liam Scales was sprung from the bench with half an hour still to play.

It was his first appearance for Celtic since completing a record-breaking move from League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers on August 27 on a four-year deal.

“I know it’s a massive club with a massive fanbase, and a massive fanbase back hom in Ireland so I just want to do my family proud, and do well,” he said upon signing for the club.

Since making the leap to the Scottish Premiership, he was called up to Stephen Kenny’s senior Republic of Ireland squad for the round of World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan, and Serbia, although he did not get to play in any of the games.

Following their win over Raith, Celtic will take on reigning cup holders St. Johnstone at Hampden Park in the semi-finals.