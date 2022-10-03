Sarah Lifely plays a captain’s part in Intermediate county final

Annacurra captain Sarah Lifely played a captain’s part on the field of play in the Intermediate camogie county final on Sunday and she delivered a rousing speech after accepting the cup from a proud and delighted Kathleen McAllister.

“I’d like to start by thanking this group of girls here. Girls, we showed up this year and we put in a phenomenal effort from the very start. Actually, from before the start of this year. I actually really, really am – I know I’ve said it umpteen times – I’m so proud of every one of you ladies here today. And that extends to our Junior team as well, who we trained alongside and who continue to support us throughout the year.

“Next, I’d like to thank our management team of Colin (O’Driscoll), Anne (Lambert), Anne Marie (Fox Doyle) and Garreth (Cullen). Ye have done a fantastic job shaping this team over the past two years and we as a group can’t express our gratitude for your fine statistical capabilities and miscellaneous item collecting and returning.

“In all seriousness, though, this win here today is as much yours as it is ours, so congratulations to ye, your hard work has paid off.

“I’d also like to give a mention to Joe Murphy who has done a great job with Fiona over the last few months,” she added.

Sarah went on to pay tribute to Avondale who she said put up a “hell of a fight” every year in the championship.

“I know today didn’t go your way and that the scoreboard doesn’t reflect what you are capable of. Ye were unlucky with a couple of injuries, but I have no doubt that ye will come back tooth-and-nail next year and we’ll meet ye in Senior fairly quick,” she said.