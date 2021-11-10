Safety guaranteed for Tinahely but Magpies make the drop

Tinahely 4-8

Newtown 0-8

A five-star display from centre forward Eoin D’Arcy ensured that Tinahely came out comfortably on top in this make-or-break Keating Trophy relegation contest in Tinahely on Sunday morning last November 7.

The county star amassed a total of 2-5 before he was forced off injured late in the game, having taken a late hit following a kicked ball he had delivered in from midfield.

Conditions in Tinahely were ideal for a game in beautiful sunshine on an autumn morning borrowed from mid-summer.

Tinahely were really revved up from the start in this game and put the visiting defence under immediate pressure.

They were wide in a couple of opening attacks but gradually got their sights set right. D’Arcy, who was flying in these opening minutes, had 1-2 on the board by eight minutes. Brian Walsh added another point, Eoin D’Arcy pointed a free and Matthew Ging made it 1-5 to nil.

Newtown were finding it difficult to get by midfield where Stephen Dillon and Brian Walsh were ruling the roost. Anything that did get by was mopped up by Michael Byrne and Curtis Keating who were playing very steadily at the back.

Newtown centre back Shane Mooney eventually got forward to get their opening point on nineteen minutes just as the referee halted play for the first water break.

Immediately on the restart Mooney repeated the trick to score Newtown’s second point, 1-5 to 0-2 now but Tinahely suffered a blow at this stage when Eamon Wolfe received a red card leaving the home side to play the remainder of the game with 14 players.

Aaron Toner pointed for Newtown but Tinahely added two pointed frees from Eoin D’Arcy and Matthew Ging to leave them ahead at half-time by 1-7 to 0-3.

With a slight breeze behind them and a one-man advantage Newtown began the second half in determined fashion. They pushed forward from the half backs and threw caution a little to the winds.

They were caught with a sucker punch after three minutes. A pass went astray in attack and a long Tinahely clearance was sent to Alan Dillon, who held up the ball until Eoin D’Arcy arrived from outfield. D’Arcy drove home his and Tinahely’s second goal.

Newtown enjoyed a good spell until the water break, but their only reward was two points from Conor Odlum frees and a third point from Cathal McNicholas. 2-7 to 0-6 as the final quarter began.

Within a minute Matthew Ging ended any hope Newtown had of getting back when he banged home the third Tinahely goal. It was game over. Conor Odlum added two more Newtown points while Tinahely finished on a high with a point from an Eoin D’Arcy free and a fourth goal from wing back Noel Mulhall. Newtown lost Jack Elliot to a black card before the end as Tinahely ran out comfortable winners by 4-8 to 0-8.

Tinahely: Alan Nolan; Kevin Mulhall, Michael Byrne, Adam Hadden; Noel Mulhall (1-0), Curtis Keating, Shane Hogan; Stephan Dillon, Brian Walsh (0-1); Eamon Wolfe, Eoin D’Arcy (2-5), Cillian McDonald; Matthew Ging (1-2), Alan Dillon, Tony D’Arcy. Subs; Conor Hatton, Patrick O’Rourke, Daniel Ging, Eoghan Byrne, John Blake.

Newtown: Sean Carthy; Lee Turner, John O’Donoghue, Oran Greenan; James Synnott, Shane Mooney (0-2), Jack Elliot; Mark Fitzsimons, Aaron Toner (0-1); Neilly Martin, Conor Odlum (0-3, 3f), Cathal McNicholas (0-1); Sean Gregory, Dean Odlum, Johnny Carlin. Subs: Ciaran McGirl, Cian Walsh, Luke Martin.

Referee: Jason Smyth (Shillelagh-Coolboy)

