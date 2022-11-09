Sadness at the passing of Paul McNaughton

The late Paul McNaughton with the Guinness Hall of Fame award in 2018.

TRIBUTES have been pouring in following the tragic death of former Greystones RFC, Bray Wanderers, and Wicklow GAA stalwart Paul McNaughton.

McNaughton passed away on Monday at the age of 69, with the various sporting worlds in which he lived offering their condolences to his friends and family.

During his playing days, he captained Greystones RFC, whom he represented despite suffering a fractured skull in later years, while he was capped 15 times by Ireland in the 1970s.

He later served as Ireland manager, operating alongside Declan Kidney when Ronan O’Gara’s late drop goal against Wales secured a first Grand Slam in 61-years, in 2009.

McNaughton was inducted into the Leinster Rugby Hall of Fame in 2018 and was described by the association as the “very definition of a ‘sports man’” following his death.

In a touching statement, Greystones RFC mourned the loss of a “great friend” for whom the “whistle has sounded far too soon.”

His reach extended far beyond that of rugby. He was part of the Bray Wanderers team that won the Metropolitan Cup in 1976, scoring both goals in the final, with the Seagulls also expressing their sympathies on social media.

McNaughton also spent time with Shelbourne, following in the footsteps of his uncle, Matt Cranley, who had played for both clubs.

He also played Gaelic football for both Bray Emmets and Éire Óg, as well as for Wicklow.

He juggled rugby, soccer, and Gaelic football at the same time, during an era whereby ‘The Ban’ was prohibited such behaviour.

His sporting knowledge, passion, and affability was abundant when the Bray People spoke with him in April 2021 in what was an enlightening conversation about family, athletic longevity, and the value of participation.

We pass on our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.