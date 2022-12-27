Sadness at the passing of Kilbride's Billy Craul

A feeling of shock, real sadness and deep regret enveloped the Kilbride and surrounding areas when then news broke on September 15 of the death of Billy Craul.

Billy’s love of his native place and his family is legendary. When his parents passed away along with his late wife Lill he took over running the family business. His store became the epicentre of the Kilbride village. It was the heart of the community.

He knew everyone and his pleasant manner and jovial nature attracted him to all. His store was the centre of the universe. His support to the community and his generosity was renowned.

Besides his involvement in his business, he was a talented musician. He played in halls all over Wicklow and beyond. He was also a great supporter of the Kilbride GAA Club.

He played an important role in helping Kilbride bring the Miley Cup to Kilbride in 1962 and ’68 when he provided a field for the Kilbride team to train on. He facilitated the club for many years with the field and many a thrilling game was played out on that ground.

He also presented the Craul Cup to the West Board for the promotion and development of the game between Junior teams. In the early 80s he ran in and won the Lord Mayor of Wicklow contest as a fundraiser for the GAA.

His most enduring traits, however, was his no-nonsense approach to life, his concern at all times for his family, and his loyalty to his local community along with his little known charitable and compassionate endeavours over a long number of years.

The very large crowd that attended his funeral to St Brigid’s Church and his funeral to Manor Kilbride Cemetery was a fitting tribute to the popularity and esteem in which he was held.

To his family, Mary, William, Pauline and Dennis, we offer our sincere sympathy.

Go ndeana Dia trócaire ar a anam.