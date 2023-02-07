Sadness at the passing of former Wicklow hurler Hugh Cooney

The late Hugh Cooney who starred for both Wicklow and Barndarrig hurling teams.

There was great sadness in Wicklow GAA circles this week when the news reached us that former Barndarrig and Wicklow hurler Hugh Cooney had passed away.

Talented Hugh was a member of the 1954 Wicklow team who defeated Westmeath by 4-15 to 1-3 to claim the Leinster Junior hurling title in 1954 along with his late brother Donal.

Hugh was also on the team who lost out to Dublin in the 1952 Leinster junior hurling championship decider by 4-5 to 2-7.

“Deepest sympathy to all the Cooney family members on the death of Hugh He gave wonderful service to Wicklow hurling as a player,” said Jackie Napier in a tribute to the late Garden County stalwart. “After he retired, he never lost interest in his native country’s fortunes. He will be greatly missed. May he rest peacefully,” added the Bray Emmets man.

“Sincere sympathy to Liam, Enda and extended family members on Hugh’s death,” wrote Jimmy Dunne from Arklow.

“He and his brother Donal brought joy to a multitude of people when they were part of the Wicklow team to win the county’s first Leinster championship in 1954.

“They were also members of the Barndarrig team that won three in a row hurling championships.

“One of nature’s gentlemen and a truly great sportsman. Ar dheis láimh Dé go raibh a anam. Ní fheicimíd a leithéid aris,” he added.