Ryan’s strike puts Arklow Town into Wexford O35s semi-final

Arklow Town 1

Corach Ramblers 0

Ryan O’Neill’s second-half strike sent Arklow Town through to the Wexford O35 League semi-final as they beat Wexford side Corach Ramblers at Travers Insurance Park on Friday night.

Arklow Town were full of confidence going into the game, top of the table with 15 points after six games, but had to find a way past Corach Ramblers to set up a league semi-final.

The Arklow side took control right from the first whistle and almost opened the scoring two minutes in when striker Willy Kavanagh went on an amazing run into the penalty area before firing a low shot looking for the bottom corner but his strike went just inches wide.

Kavanagh had the ball in the back of the net on the ninth minute when he ran through on goal and slotted the ball past Jay Whitty in the Corach goal, but referee Nicky Boland blew up for offside.

The home side were very unlucky not to be given a penalty on the half-hour mark when John Gennell was pushed in the back in the box and was prevented from nodding in a cross from Mick Wolohan, but the referee waved play on and Corach cleared their lines.

Ramblers must have went in at half-time bitterly disappointed they weren’t in front. Striker Aiden Quill had an excellent opportunity to grab the lead when he rounded Arklow keeper Donal O’Keeffe but took too much time to slot the ball into the back of the net and gave O’Keeffe time to get back and missed his opportunity to take the lead.

An early second-half goal from right-back Ryan O’Neill opened the scoring ten minutes after the restart, a darting run down the right hand side was followed up with a strike from distance, Ramblers keeper Jay Whitty struggled to judge the flight of the ball and couldn’t do anything to stop the strike nestling into the corner of the net. A superb strike from the Arklow man to put his side a goal up early in the second half.

Corach had a great chance to level the score late in the second half with a free-kick just outside the penalty area. Up stepped Mark Colfer who bent his strike up and over the Arklow Town wall but just couldn’t keep the shot down and it flew over the bar. A missed opportunity for the Wexford side.

Despite some late pressure from Corach the Arklow side held out for a much deserved win, a difficult game to manage for Town but a great performance against an experienced Corach Ramblers side.

The Town’s next fixture is at Casey Park as they take on Rosslare Rangers in the shield which kicks off at 7pm on Friday evening. Their last outing in the shield was a high-scoring entertaining game with Willie Kavanagh, Cliff Whelan and George Byrne bagging the goals in a 4-3 win for the Town.

Arklow Town: 1. Donal O’Keeffe, 2. Gavin Canavan, 3. Andrew O’Reilly, 4. Noel Kavanagh, 5. Cliff Whelan, 6. Mick Wolohan, 7. Richie Goodship, 8. Gerard Geraghty, 9. Willy Kavanagh, 10. John Gennell, 11. P. Lynch. Subs: 13. Ryan O’Neill, 14. Mick Byrne, 15. Mark Flanagan, 16. Noel Keogh, 17. Dave O’Shea.

Corach Ramblers: 1. Jay Whitty, 2. Barry Sinnott, 3. Mark Colfer, 4. Mick Walsh, 5. John Cowry, 6. David Currid, 7. Gary Morten, 8. Alan Diskin, 9. John Staples, 10. Aiden Quill, 11. Michael Barry. Subs: 12. Jason McCutcheon, 13. Darren Stannton, 15. Pat Power, 17. Mark Sinnott, 18. Tommy Byrne.

Referee: Nicky Boland