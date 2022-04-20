Ruthless Rocks too good in Division 2 finals

The Arklow Rocks camogie team completed a magical Féile weekend for the club when they came through the Division 2 finals day in Aughrim on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, the under-15 hurlers triumphed over the best of the county in Ballinakill to secure their place in the 2022 Féile na nGael and their camogie counterparts saw off stiff competition from Avondale and Aughrim on Monday to earn their place at the regional event in May in what should be a massive boost for the underage section of the proud Arklow club.

The Division 2 finals followed on from the Division 1 finals on Sunday evening in Éire Óg where Annacurra toppled Carnew in the final to seal their place in the Féile na nGael festival of hurling in Dublin and Meath.

And then it was on to Aughrim on Monday where the Rocks, Avondale and Aughrim did battle for the remaining spot, and it was the Rocks, backboned by several class under-12 players, who emerged as Division 2 winners after a quality afternoon of competitive camogie refereed by John Keenan following his adventure at the Cork v. Limerick Munster hurling championship clash the day before.

Arklow Rocks: Gracie Byrne; Kitty Byrne, Leah Mellon, Sadhbh Fitzgibbon; Emily Hayes, Catherine Burke, Kate Priest; Aibhe Wood, Ava Wolohan; Siún Byre, Saoirse Chell, Aloise Geraghty; Maeve O’Donovan, Erin Byrne, Niamh Farrell. Subs: Aoibhe Merrigan Carroll, Annie Breslin, Elsa Byrne.