Ruthless Greystones move up to ninth after sweet win

Greystones United 3

Glenville 1

Greystones United have risen to ninth in the Leinster Senior League following a comprehensive 3-1 victory over strugglers Glenville. The north Wicklow side were ruthless in front of goal as they picked up a vital three points.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when they were awarded a penalty 10 minutes in. Former Bray Wanderers and Wexford player Karl Manahan was making a dangerous run inside the box when he was brought down by Connor Fagan.

The ex-League of Ireland man took the spot kick himself, sending Seán Coyle the wrong way, slotting it into the bottom left corner to open the scoring.

The visitors fought back soon after, James Harrold going close on 17 minutes. A well-timed Jason Hegarty pass over the top left the midfielder with only the keeper to beat, but he shot straight at Robbin O’Connor, thus squandering a great chance to put Glenville back on level terms.

A brilliant solo run by Nika Arevadze nearly saw the home side double their lead. The winger picked the ball up on the halfway line before dribbling through the heart of the defence. The finish ultimately let him down, though, Coyle being left with an easy shot to save after a tame effort.

United kept pushing, Craig Farrelly playing a long ball down the left wing for the increasingly influential Arevadze.

The winger’s shot went straight at Coyle, but the goalkeeper spilled the ball. Great covering in defence came to his rescue, with Ciaran McDonald last-ditch clearing before the ball could trickle over the line.

A long ball was played into the Greystones box six minutes later. O’Connor got a glove to it, but James Harrold was there to slide in on the rebound. He made good connection but put the ball just wide of the post.

The hosts again almost doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time. Aaron Connolly cleared the ball, but it was blocked by Michael O’Brien. The forward’s shot went narrowly wide of the far post, but his team sill went into the break with a deserved 1-0 lead.

Glenville were quickest out of the blocks in the second half, winning a free kick high up the pitch. Stephen Holmes tried his luck, the shot going agonisingly close but just wide of the bottom corner.

The width of the crossbar was all that separated Greystones and a two-goal advantage on 56 minutes. Manahan whipped a dangerous ball into the mixer, Arevadze smashing a header straight at the crossbar.

The home side would eventually hit a second just a minute later. Evan Thompson drove a low ball into the box. Cormac Byrne got on the end of the pass, hammering it sublimely into the bottom corner on the volley.

More chances for Greystones United soon followed. With half an hour left in the game, Shane Evans threw the ball in to Manahan. The midfielder let fly from a difficult angle, the shot going just wide of the near post.

United did put the result beyond doubt four minutes later when Manahan scored his second. Arevadze played Manahan through on goal, the midfielder stroking the ball past the keeper and putting his side three in front.

The hosts were dominant now and nearly had a fourth ten minutes later. O’Brien passed to Keith McDonnell from out wide. The defender forced an excellent save from Coyle, the keeper just getting to it and keeping it out.

With time running out, the Palmerstown club scored a consolation goal. Joey O’Sullivan played a low ball into the area, Liam Masterson getting on the end of it and striking it into the top corner.

Glenville did nearly pull another one back deep into stoppage time. Substitute Derek Doyle played a corner in. Connolly got a head to it, but O’Connor made a good save to secure a 3-1 win for his team.

The result sees Greystones move up one place to ninth in the league table, one point behind Skerries Town. Glenville stay second bottom, four points ahead of bottom-of-the-table Cherry Orchard.

Greystones are back in action on Friday night as they take on Collinstown away in the Metropolitan Cup first round. Kick-off at SDFL Astro is at 8pm. Glenville return to the field away to St Mochta’s in the Metropolitan Cup on Friday. Kick-off at Porterstown Road is set for 7.45pm.

Greystones United: 1. Robbin O’Connor, 2. Evan Thompson, 3. Shane Evans, 4. Keith McDonnell, 5. Craig Farrelly, 6. Ian Jordan, 7. Karl Manahan, 8. Jamie Dodd, 9. Cormac Byrne, 10. Michael O’Brien, 11. Nika Arevadze. Substitutes: 12. Mark Gray, 13. Cian Byrne, 14. Darragh Spain, 15. David Crosbie, 16. Ian Cosgrove, 17. Ryan Clarke.

Manager: Darren Forsyth

Glenville FC: 1. Seán Coyle, 2. Connor Fagan, 3. Stephen Holmes, 4. Ciaran McDonald, 5. Aaron Connolly, 6. Jason Hegarty, 7. James Harrold, 8. Alex Doyle, 9. Liam Masterson, 10. Sam Newman, 11. Joey O’Sullivan. Substitutes: 12. David Scully, 13. David Cunningham, 14. Jack Cunningham, 15. Derek Doyle, 16. Cian Foley, 17. Ryan Russell.

Manager: Alan Doyle

Referee: Wayne Kelly