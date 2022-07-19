Rusty Doran secures legend status after late match-winning score seals win for nifty Naughties

Sporting a richly varied collection of legs, the officials who officiated at the match between the Naughties and the New Kids were: Nick 'Nicely Tanned' Skelton, John 'Milky White' O'Hara, referee Robert 'Rugged' Roche, James 'Hairy Shins' Doran and Jack 'Cute Calves' Doyle.

Tom Culkin, Pat Doyle and John Sullivan at the match between the Naughties and the New Kids at Carnew Emmets GAA Club on Saturday evening.

Therese O'Connor and Alanna Delaney attended the match between the Naughties and the New Kids in a fundraising charity match in aid of the Irish Cancer Society at the Carnew Emmets GAA Club on Saturday evening.

The New Kids team (Minors) who played the Naughties team (2002 hurling champions) in a fundraising charity match in aid of the Irish Cancer Society at the Carnew Emmets GAA Club on Saturday evening.

The Naughties team (2002 hurling champions) who played the New Kids team (Minors) in a fundraising charity match in aid of the Irish Cancer Society at the Carnew Emmets GAA Club on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

The Carnew Naughties were almost out on their feet, having emptied the tanks like they had done so often in the past, leaving all they had on the battlefield. The New Kids (current Minor hurling team) had energy to burn but had found the team of 2002 a tough hurdle to cross.

The crowd were baying for blood, urging on their teams to victory, the scores were level, the sun was blasting down from the pale blue sky, the grunting and groaning was worrying the healthcare professionals and how someone hadn’t been killed was a miracle.

This charity game played in Carnew last Saturday needed a hero to decide what group of warriors would have the bragging rights for the next 60 years. It needed a man who could rise above pressure, transcend all those earthly doubts and become a legend of immortal proportions.

Step forward Brian ‘Rusty’ Doran, a semi-bronzed Adonis topped with a gleaming crop of damp, red hair, muscles bulging, veins throbbing, blood pressure ridiculously high, legs of a ghastly milky white hue and the facial expression of a Carnew man finding out Wexford have won the All-Ireland hurling final.

Doran gathers possession a good distance from goal. Eyewitnesses say he took 14 fierce shoulders from all directions, 11 dirty chops and four high tackles, not to mention numerous unwelcome and downright scandalous remarks about his personal appearance. Doran shrugged them all off as if they were mere bothersome flies on a hot day in the mart.

Locals say he was at least 80 yards from goal. One man protested that he was only 20. That individual has since been reported missing. Doran swung the hurl, a size 48 we are led to believe. He connected sweetly with the ball and away she sailed, burning the hot air as it rocketed over the black spot. Grown men cried, women fainted, birds fell from the sky.

The Naughties had won. Their reputations forever cemented in Carnew folklore. Rusty was the hero.

But more importantly, a hefty sum was also raised for the Irish Cancer Society. Well done all!