Ruby on fire as Coolkenno set up semi-final date with Bray

The AGB team who lost out to Coolkenno in the Junior 'A' quarter-final on Sunday morning.

Coolkenno 6-7

AGB 1-6

A dominant opening 45 minutes against AGB in atrocious conditions was enough to see Coolkenno through to the Junior ‘A’ football semi-final where they will face Bray Emmets on Sunday, September 25.

However, the Carlow border side will need to improve in the shooting department as they could have easily scored double what they did had they not been so wasteful in front of the sticks, albeit against a dogged AGB defence and in weather better suited for the ducks.

The Coolkenno inside line of Katie O’Neill, Ruby Keogh and Rebecca Bowes were on fire for the opening 45, with Keogh bagging 3-1 and showing a real class about herself in the process. She was helped by somewhat loose marking but her positioning sense and her ability to create space and take on defenders was very impressive.

All over the field Coolkenno have solid performers with Emma Nolan at centre-back really catching the eye as did Aine O’Donoghue, Carol Tompkins, Richelle Connaughton and Erika Dagge just to name a few.

AGB were in bother from the start when Ruby Keogh fired home past Dioreann O’Reilly in the AGB net but the netminder would prove capable moments late when saving from the boot of the same attacker.

Coolkenno’s Katie O’Neill was next to bulge the onion sack, the chance coming after strong play from Erika Dagge and Rebecca Bowes.

AGB were under fierce pressure with the conditions and the pressing Coolkenno side and could only manage a shot dropped short to Lisa Doyle in the Coolkenno goal in the seventh minute.

Katie O’Neill bagged the first point of the day, but Coolkenno would hit four wides on the trot after scintillating lead up play ahead of all four chances but a neat pass from Roby Keogh to Katie O’Neill saw the corner-forward lash home their third goal of the day with 17 gone.

Anna Doyle pointed for the home side but Dioreann O’Reilly again came to AGB’s rescue with a super save from Erika Dagge.

More misses followed for Coolkenno but they added another 1-2 by the 26th minute, the goal Erike Dagge to leave things looking very tough for AGB at 4-4 to 0-0 behind.

But a poacher’s special from Faye Stafford after a long ball from Niamh Kavanagh gave the visitors a lifeline although two late points from Dagge and Katie O’Neill took the gloss of the major somewhat as Coolkenno led at the break by 4-6 to 1-0.

Dioreann O’Reilly was the saviour yet again for AGB on the restart but there was very little she could do when Ruby Keogh put the boot down and fired home two goals in two minutes to end the game as a contest at 6-6 to 1-1.

Credit to AGB, who had hard workers all over the field and who on a better day might have made this a more competitive outing, they knuckled down from here and only coughed up one more point to Coolkenno while adding five of their own.

Coolkenno now march on to face Bray Emmets who defeated Barndarrig in their quarter-final in Bray on Friday night.

Kilcoole take on St Patrick’s in the other semi-final.

Coolkenno: Lisa Doyle; Niamh Harris, Carol Tompkins, Aine Donoghue; Lorraine Tompkins, Emma Nolan, Richelle Connaughton; Anna Doyle, Eimear Murphy; Elaine Keogh, Erika Dagge, Roisin Dolan; Katie O’Neill, Ruby Keogh, Rebecca Bowes. Subs: Ciara Tompkins, Margaret Byrne, Emily McCarthy, Amy Doyle.

AGB: Dioreann O’Reilly; Hannah O’Sullivan, Lara Prestige, Nia Devereux; Kate Priest, Dioreann Killoran, Sarah Flusk; Lily Somers, Niamh Kavanagh; Faye Stafford, Grace Furlong, Ava O’Neill; Nia Devereux, Aine Byrne, Rebecca O’Sullivan. Subs:

Referee: Eamonn Bradley