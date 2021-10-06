Rothwell and Short team up for special win

Delvino, centre, with Adam Short up, on their way to winning the Happy Christmas From Naas Mares Maiden Hurdle at Naas Racecourse in Kildare.

Philip Rothwell and Adam Short combined to win the mares’ handicap hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday with the 16/1 chance Paddy Wickla.

The five-year-old came from well off the pace to beat the David Dunne-trained 4/1 joint-favourite Pretty Little Liar by a length and a quarter for owner Anne Dowling.

“This is wonderful as Paddy Dowling, who was a very good friend of mine, passed away two years and I bought this mare with him and his wife Anne and the family have carried her on,” said Rothwell.

“Glenmalure Lodge is a hotel they have and Paddy was from Wicklow, hence this mare’s name. This is a lovely day for them. I didn’t think this would come today, I thought she might need the run.

“She fell when running a super race at Kilbeggan. We have had her on the back-burner and she ran a nice race back at Ballinrobe the last day and it gave her confidence. She is a summer filly so we’ll run away wherever we can find ground that isn’t too soft.”