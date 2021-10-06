Rothwell and Short team up for special win

Philip Rothwell and Adam Short combined to win the mares’ handicap hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday with the 16/1 chance Paddy Wickla.
The five-year-old came from well off the pace to beat the David Dunne-trained 4/1 joint-favourite Pretty Little Liar by a length and a quarter for owner Anne Dowling.
“This is wonderful as Paddy Dowling, who was a very good friend of mine, passed away two years and I bought this mare with him and his wife Anne and the family have carried her on,” said Rothwell.
“Glenmalure Lodge is a hotel they have and Paddy was from Wicklow, hence this mare’s name. This is a lovely day for them. I didn’t think this would come today, I thought she might need the run.
“She fell when running a super race at Kilbeggan. We have had her on the back-burner and she ran a nice race back at Ballinrobe the last day and it gave her confidence. She is a summer filly so we’ll run away wherever we can find ground that isn’t too soft.”