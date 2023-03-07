Roscommon run riot against Wicklow in camogie league opener in Bray

Wicklow 0-4

Roscommon 5-16

Wicklow got their National Camogie League campaign underway on Saturday in Bray but faced a tough test against a strong and ruthless Roscommon side.

With the visitors operating in the Glen Dimplex Premier Junior Championship in 2022, this was always going to be a test for the home side, but the loss of so many key players from the team that reached the Nancy Murray Cup final under Sean Fleming meant that this fixture was always going to be a baptism of fire for these young players.

Their next game at home to Louth should be an easier examination but with Carlow thumping the Wee County last weekend, their third game of the campaign, away to the neighbours, may well be another chastening experience.

From the off it was the visitors who set the tempo with Rachel Fitzmaurice and Shauna Fallon giving Roscommon an early two-point lead.

The Rossies could have increased their lead even more inside the first five minutes after the dangerous duo of Anna Campbell and Tara Naughton linked up deep inside the Wicklow half.

Naughton raced through on goal after a great ball from Campbell, but Wicklow minder Caitlin Hughes produced a fantastic save from point-blank range.

Roscommon did quickly increase their lead in the following moments thanks to points from Tara Naughton, Shauna Fallon and two quick fire scores from the impressive Caitriona Regan.

Wicklow struggled with retaining possession around the midfield and were met with a fast paced and resolute Roscommon backline when breaking forward.

Brendan Tobin’s side did find some joy inside the opening quarter of an hour with Sophie Bermingham looking lively down the left-hand side. It was a long ball from Birmingham which led to Wicklow’s first score.

Bermingham’s free from inside her half was gathered well by Nicole Curran who was then fouled. Curran took the free herself to find Wicklow’s first score of the season.

Hannah Doyle was also heavily involved for the Garden County and after some good link up play between the lines from Doyle and Faye Corrigan, Corrigan popped over a fine score from distance to reduce the deficit.

With Wicklow slowly growing into the affair, they were soon hit with a killer blow which put an end to any sort of momentum they were building.

A wonderful solo run through the heart of the Wicklow defence from Roscommon centre-forward Caitriona Regan made space for Anna Campbell. Campbell gathered the ball on the half turn and finished emphatically from close range to see the green flag raised for the first time.

Shauna Fallon and Sinead Mannion helped increase the away side’s lead before Wicklow added a couple of scores of their own from the lively Sophie Bermingham.

Sadly, for Wicklow, this was as good as it got and two goals on the stroke of half-time from Shauna Fallon and Siafra Finneran, as well as two more points from Caitriona Regan sent Roscommon into the break with a 3-10 to 0-4 lead.

With a huge advantage built in the first half, Roscommon eased off the intensity slightly at the start of the second period but did put an end to any potential Wicklow attacks thanks to some strong defending from the likes of Sarah Dooley and Sally Bolger.

The introduction of Claire Curley at half time did give Roscommon another dimension going forward, and it was the substitute who found the first score of the second half.

Siafra Finneran and Caitriona Regan continued to fire over scores for the away side during the third quarter.

After a mix-up in the Wicklow defence, the first goal of the second half soon followed thanks to a powerful close-range effort from Roscommon’s Kathy Jones.

Just seconds later, Roscommon found their fifth. Kathy Jones’ solo run resulted in her opting for a goal from an acute angle which was saved well by Caitlin Hughes, but Claire Curley was on hand to fire home.

Anna Campbell found the final score of the game late on and sealed a massive win for Roscommon in Bray.

Wicklow: Caitlin Hughes; Casey Kelly, Caoimhe Murphy, Thea Cullen; Aoife Connolly, Ciara Kelly, Shauna O’Shea; Siofra Byrne, Faye Corrigan (0-1); Sophie Bermingham (0-2, 1f), Hannah Doyle, Daisy Summer Cullen Dunne; Maire Deegan, Jessica Maxwell, Nicole Curran (0-1, 1f). Subs: Alice Mulhall for C Murphy (31), Derval Byrne for T Cullen (42), Sarah Lambe for M Deegan (45), Holly Arthur for S Bermingham (50, inj).

Roscommon: Michaela Fallon; Shona Hanly, Orla Connolly, Marie Carta; Sarah Dooley, Sally Bolger (0-1), Chloe Whyte Lennon; Deirdre Regan, Rachel Fitzmaurice (0-1); Shauna Fallon (1-2), Caitriona Regan (0-6), Sinead Mannion (0-1); Anna Campbell (1-1), Tara Naughton (0-1), Siafra Finneran (1-2). Subs: Claire Curley (1-1) for S Fallon (31), Eabha Dowd for S Hanly (42), Lisa Dolan (42), Jane Horan for S Mannion (45), Eimear O’Farrell for T Naughton (45), Kathy Jones (1-0) for C Whyte Lennon (48).

Referee: Keith Cahill (Dublin)