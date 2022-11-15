Wicklow

Ronaldo’s fall from grace is a sorry sight

Dave Devereux

Oh how the mighty have fallen, and that goes for both Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. Once a club that was feared on the pitch and respected off it, they have plummeted so far that they are unrecognisable from their former self, while their once star player just can’t accept that, like everybody else, he is slowly losing his arm wrestle with Father Time.

The Portuguese ace was always a tad petulant and a bit of a moaner, but he has now become a caricature of himself and is more of a diva than Mariah Carey. He may as well put on a sparkly dress and release his preening version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for the festive market and be done with it.

