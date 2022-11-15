Ronaldo’s fall from grace is a sorry sight

Oh how the mighty have fallen, and that goes for both Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. Once a club that was feared on the pitch and respected off it, they have plummeted so far that they are unrecognisable from their former self, while their once star player just can’t accept that, like everybody else, he is slowly losing his arm wrestle with Father Time.

The Portuguese ace was always a tad petulant and a bit of a moaner, but he has now become a caricature of himself and is more of a diva than Mariah Carey. He may as well put on a sparkly dress and release his preening version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for the festive market and be done with it.

It surely couldn’t be any more embarrassing than his latest carry on. Anybody that goes running to the likes of Piers Morgan to spill the beans has already reached the ultimate low and there’s no coming back from that.

One man is never bigger than the club, and an ageing prima donna, whose best days are behind him, certainly isn’t. I get that Ronaldo can’t admit that his talent and ability is waning, but like the heavyweight boxer that keeps stepping into the ring for one more big pay day, you have to walk away before irreparable damage is done.

In Ronaldo’s case the harm may be reputational, rather than physical, but his legacy has already been ruined for many Manchester United supporters, and if he continues down this over-worn path, most other football fans who aren’t as heavily invested will be put off by the whole circus act as well.

As Ronaldo spat the dummy out and whined about betrayal and lack of respect in an orchestrated attack, he could have been talking about himself – an egomaniac who tried his hardest to get away from the club, ignorantly walked down the tunnel, rather than suffer the supposed ignominy of coming on as a late substitute, and spent most of the rest of this season sulking like an overgrown toddler.

You’d imagine money wouldn’t be a motivating factor for a man of Ronaldo’s means, but if being paid a king’s ransom to sit on the bench is being “betrayed”, it’s hardly the worst case of treason.

It’s plain for anybody who wants to see that a player who was once one of the greatest in world football is now gradually on the decline and is now not quite good enough to deserve a regular starting place in the fast-paced world of the Premier League. The manager, and majority of fans, can see that, so he is simply being treated with the same level of fairness as the rest of the squad, or any player at any other club for that matter.

This is the same Cristiano Ronaldo who claimed he was being treated like a “slave” when trying to force through a move from Manchester United to Real Madrid 14 years ago, so throwing the toys out of the pram and coming out with ludicrous statements is not exactly something out of the blue.

We’ve all-too-often been thrown the line that Cristiano Ronaldo is the model professional, but time and time again that opinion has been proven to be a load of old baloney.

Maybe when it comes to himself and looking after his precious temple of a body he is, but the standards he sets in other ways is far from the example you want young up-and-coming players to follow.

He just can’t handle the fact that he is no longer an elite-level footballer and can see the team improving without him, so it seems that having a hissy-fit is his way of dealing with his personal decline.

You’d have to hold the utmost respect for Erik ten Hag for how he has handled the whole Ronaldo soap opera in a calm and assured manner since he has arrived and, while his side are still far from world beaters on the pitch, they have definitely seen an upturn in fortunes and are heading in the right direction.

It’s highly unlikely that any big club would find a regular starting place for Ronaldo at this stage of his career, so you have to applaud ten Hag for sticking to his guns and doing what’s best for the team, despite pressure to do otherwise.

Lying in fifth place in the Premier League table, with a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham, who are three points ahead of them, is not a bad place for the Red Devils to be on their return to action after the break for the World Cup.

Once Ronaldo is gone from the club they can then look forward, and they may well finish in a far higher position than most Manchester United fans would have expected.

Then the rebuilding can really begin.