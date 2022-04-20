Rock stars roll on to Féile finals

The Arklow Rocks under-15 hurlers who will proudly take their place in the 2022 Féile na nGael finals on June 25 after emerging from the Wicklow qualifiers as the best in the county.

For the first time since 1984 Arklow Rock Parnells will represent Wicklow at the national Féile na nGael competition after they proved themselves to be the best in the county at under-15 level following the county qualifiers last weekend.

Emerging unbeaten from a tough group that included Luke O’Toole’s, Bray Emmets, Tomacork and St Patrick’s, the Rocks faced Michael Dwyers in the final and they proved unstoppable as they secured the only spot in the national competition in style following an entertaining occasion of hurling at Ballinakill.

The Rocks had one of their toughest games in their opening fixture when they took on a well-coached and determined Luke O’Toole’s. After a helter skelter battle (matches were 10 minutes a side) neither side managed to score but that shouldn’t take from the quality of the hurling overall.

In the same group, Tomacork got off to a winning start when they accounted for Bray Emmets on a score of 2-4 to 1-1.

St Patrick’s had sat out the first game and faced a tough task when lining out against the Rocks, but the Dunbur Park hurlers gave it their all, falling short by 1-3 to 0-2.

Luke O’Toole’s proved too hot for Tomacork, grabbing three goals on the way to a 3-3 to 1-2 victory.

Arklow Rocks showed their class when they toppled Tomacork by 2-5 to 1-1 and Luke O’Toole’s confirmed their credentials by beating Bray Emmets 1-6 to 1-1.

Tomacork had too much for Pats, winning by 2-3 to 2-1 after a right battle but the Wicklow town lads would bounce back with a fine victory over Bray Emmets, 0-6 to 1-0.

The Rocks would secure wins in their last game, seeing off Bray by 2-6 to 2-0 while Luke O’Toole’s would be beaten by Pat’s by 1-1 to 0-1.

This left the Rocks as the group winners and Luke O’Toole’s qualifying for the second-placed play-offs to see who would secure a spot in the regional Féile competition.

Michael Dwyers emerged as the kings of the second group, accounting for Greystones (3-6 to 0-0), drawing with Western Gaels (1-4 to 2-1), and beating Kilcoole (1-3 to 0-2) before seeing off the classy Glenealy by 1-6 to 1-1.

Glenealy, thanks to wins over Éire Óg (1-3 to 0-2), Western Gaels (1-4 to 0-3), and Kilcoole (2-2 to 2-0) were able to sustain the loss to Dwyers and still qualify to face Luke O’Toole’s in the second-place final. That left Arklow Rocks facing Michael Dwyers for the chance to represent their county at the national Féile na nGael and they secured the win with aplomb, powering home on a score of 3-3 to 0-1.

Luke O’Toole’s proved too strong for Glenealy in the other decider. This means that Luke O’Toole’s and Michael Dwyers will go forward to the regional competition on May 28.