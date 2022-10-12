Robbie Leahy delivers on first season with St Patrick’s

Robbie Leahy has brought the Miley Cup back to Dunbur in his first seaso in charhge of St Patrick’s but such is his easy-going demeanour after the final whistle you’d think he had done nothing more than reverse a car into a tricky spot on the main street in Wicklow town.

But Leahy is a shrewd footballing man who understands his team, what makes them tick, what drives them, what might give them the edge.

Every chat we’ve had with him, he comes across as an intelligent man, a reader of the game and someone you’d love to have in your corner.

And he’s honest. There’s no nonsense. Very few soundbites. He just calls it as he sees it.

In the case of the final he admits that St Patrick’s were lucky to hold on in that first half when Baltinglass looked likely to open up a gaping gap on the scoreboard.

“It was an incredible game. Obviously, we’re delighted to get the win. We got a bit lucky in the first half. We rode our luck. Baltinglass got off to a very quick start and it took us a while to get to grips with it.

“It was nearly 20 minutes before we scored. Now, I know it was a strong win that we were playing into, conditions (were bad), but I still thought we were slow to start. But I thought in the last 10 minutes of the first half we upped it a bit in terms of tackling, and we got a few turnovers and we kept ourselves in the game. And that’s what it’s about.

“We went in at half-time four down, and we kind of said that there are 30 minutes to go and don’t start panicking, don’t start going for shots from too far out or mad angles.

“We probably got lucky with the goal but once we got back level, it was nip and tuck from then on and it could have went either way after that,” he said.

With the goal crucial to the St Pat’s cause and the loss of John McGrath so damaging to Baltinglass hopes, Leahy still felt that Baltinglass had the players to make a difference from the bench whereas for him it was about keeping bodies on the field given the small panel he has had to choose from all year.

“They’ve quality everywhere, and they’ve a really strong bench so even though John had to go off, which was a blow to them, they still had good players coming in who were going to be fresh. For us, it was about keeping the bodies on the pitch because we have a small panel.

“It doesn’t matter who starts and who finishes, it’s about everybody contributing. You had Mark O’Brien coming in there when Simon Bouchier went off with cramp. Mark came in and got involved and he contributed,” he said.

The St Pat’s legend Padge McWalter was poresented with the man of the matc award. Sometimes it’s hard to pick a candidate for he honour after these games but on Sunday there was only one winner, without a shadow of a doubt.

“I thought he was outstanding,” was Robbie Leahy’s take on the performance of his talented centre-forward. “He showed for every ball and in the conditions every ball stuck. He drove us forward in the second half. I thought he showed us the player that he really is today. He was brilliant,” he added.

Another man who must come in for strong praise is Matthew Traynor who has been given very difficult tasks all year in both codes and has stepped up every single time.

“Matthew has been excellent this year for us, and every day he has upped it a notch, and today he was marking one of the best footballers. He’s not going to win every ball, but he did very well, and even putting pressure on John when he was getting in front and having a shot. It’s all those little bits that not everyone sees, that bit of pressure that puts him off and that’s why some of their shots went wide in the first half,” said Robbie.

Where does this rank for him in his long and storied career and how has he found his time with St Patrick’s?

“It’s great. Nothing beats playing. When you go into coaching and management, nothing ever beats playing. What you’re trying to do is give the players a chance to experience what you experienced. And to give them as much coaching, advice, training, different things for days like this when they can go and take it.

“The fact that it’s a small camp and small numbers (probably helped unite the squad). Every training session was small numbers. The players there were getting played in the league and then the championship. It wasn’t a case where players weren’t getting game time. We had a good panel, a good buzz. The last three weeks – alright three weeks is a big gap – but it was about just keeping it fresh, not doing a whole lot, just doing skills and shooting and the basic and keeping everything fresh,“ he said.

And now on to Leinster. It’s not about just taking part for Robbie Leahy. He feels the opportunity is there for any team to win it.

“We’ll enjoy this win but it’s about the group wanting more. And what anything has proved in Leinster or club football, is that it doesn’t matter what county you’re from, the chance is there,” he said.