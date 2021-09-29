Relentless Billies prevail

Ballymanus kicked off their Intermediate football championship campaign in fine style as they deservedly defeated 2020 quarter-finalists Kilmacanogue on Saturday night.

An energetic, relentless performance from Ballymanus set the stage for a highly impressive victory on a temperate night in Rathnew, as goals from Mark Kenny (penalty) and Paddy Byrne proved the difference.

Right from the off, Ballymanus set out their stall for the hotly contested game that was to follow. Their rigid structure started from the front, with Seamus Coogan dropping deep to reinforce the midfield and half-forward areas, while Paddy Byrne and Craig Ferran were lively with their pace, movement, and use of the ball.

Propping all of this up was Mark Kenny, who lent credence to the idea that an influential centre-back can act like more of a quarter-back, dictating and setting the tone for those around them.

Meanwhile, the discipline and tempo with which they played without ball in hand was a sight to behold. Every successful Kilmac pass was greeted with the bellow of “PRESS!” from those on the pitch and off of it, as they proceeded to hunt in packs of three or four, never giving the man on the ball the time to capitalise on the spare man inherent.

They got their first goal in a frantic opening five minutes. After winning the ball back, they launched a blistering counterattack down the right-hand side. The move ended with Padraig Byrne stepping inside and fisting the ball across to Paddy Byrne, who made no mistake in dispatching the ball into the back of the net.

They could have had a second a bit later in the opening quarter. Craig Farrar was sent through on goal off of an attacking mark, but to be dragged to the ground by a Kilmac defender. Despite pleas for a penalty, it was waved away by referee Brendan Furlong.

While Kilmac rebounded and levelled it up at 1-1 to 0-4 through a Josh O’Callaghan free, they would not score again until the second half, by which point Ballymanus had made their superiority show on the scoreboard.

Paddy Byrne (two frees), Roan Lynch, and Mark Kenny (free) each added to Ballymanus’ tally before they got their second goal on the stroke of the half-time whistle, conveniently by way of a penalty.

Darragh Byrne won the ball back near the Ballymanus D, before Mark Kenny (who else?) set a counterattack in motion by picked out Paddy Byrne with a pinpoint kick pass out to the left-hand side. He advanced up the pitch before cutting the ball back to Craig Farrar, who was fouled from behind for the pen.

Mark Kenny made no mistake from there, as he converted to send Ballymanus into the break leading by 2-5 to 0-4.

The first half represented a wake-up call for Kilmacanogue, who were slightly improved in the second half, but not enough to change the fate of the game. They could have had their first goal on the rare occasion that they were able to beat the Ballymanus high press.

When Rob Conan won out at a kick-out, he set Kevin Redden on his way down the left-hand side, with the space from the breakdown to the goal at his mercy. Unfortunately, when the moment of truth arrived, he seemed in two minds, and with the last Ballymanus defender cutting off the passing channel, his final shot was skewed wide of the upright. A major let-off for Billy Byrne’s men.

Both sides, at this point, were struggling with decision-making in the key areas. While Redden blew a chance for Kilmac, Ballymanus were guilty of the same when one of their men, clear through on goal, opted to play one more, unnecessary pass, rather than go for the killer blow, and the chance disappeared.

A low-scoring – and low-quality, to be honest – saw just nine points shared between the two teams, with five of those coming for Kilmacanogue. Michael Whelan got their first point for 20 minutes on the 33-minute mark, as they ended up outscoring Ballymanus. However, it was when it came to getting the goals that they needed that they struggled to make much in the way of headway, as they suffered from a loss of composure and clinical nature when the chances presented themselves.

Their lack of a required cutting edge came back to hurt them in the end, as despite how hard they tried, they could not break Ballymanus down when they needed to.

After about five minutes of injury time, the final whistle blew, to the delight of the Ballymanus players, as they sealed a significant, noteworthy victory to kick off their championship campaign in some style.

Ballymanus: Brendan Doyle; Liam Byrne, Darragh Byrne, Colm Coogan; Dylan Lynch, Mark Kenny (1-2, 1f), Philip Coogan; Brendan Whelan, Darragh O’Keeffe; Sean Harmon, Roan Lynch (0-1), Padraig Byrne; Paddy Byrne (1-4, 2f), Seamus Coogan, Craig Farrar. Subs: Paul Murray for P. Coogan (39), David Vieira for D. Lynch (53), Oisin Morrissey for C. Farrar (60).

Kilmacanogue: David Murray; Robert Conan, Patrick Harvey, Luke O’Callaghan; Simon Doyle, Niall Meldon, Kevin Redden; Andrew Molloy, Josh O’Callaghan (0-1f); Conor Gallagher, Gavan Burke, Michael Whelan (0-5, 3f); Sean Clarke, Aaron Creavin (0-1), Jamie Nally (0-1f). Subs: Steven Flynn for G. Burke (48), Peter O’Toole for A. Creavin (48).

Referee: Brendan Furlong (Tinahely)