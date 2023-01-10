Referees have been a ‘thorn in my side’ says outgoing County Chairman

In his final address as Wicklow County Chairman, Martin Fitzgerald said that referees were a “thorn in his side” during the five years of his term and that clubs were going to have to start producing more and that some of the existing ones are going to have to “grow up”.

“There was one other thorn in my side, and that was referees,” he told delegates in Aughrim. “We haven’t enough of them. Clubs have to take responsibility for referees. Clubs are not producing enough referees for a start. It’s impossible to have enough referees if the clubs don’t produce them.

“We have some of the best referees in Ireland in this county, there’s no doubt about it, in both hurling and football. There are four or five in both codes. And I think the clubs may get out and do something. Most of the clubs complaining are the clubs who have no referees themselves.

“But I will say, some referees will have to grow up as well. You have to give respect to get respect, and that goes on and off the field. Some referees, they’re just not strong enough. Everyone knows when it comes to a county final, if we have half our league after the county final, we’d end up not finishing the league because most referees in the county resign when they don’t get the county final and then come back the following year again.

“For the Senor hurling and football finals, only one referee can referee them.

“On the field also, there’s a lot of backchat from referees out to supporters, and that will have to stop. As I say, give respect, get respect, on both sides,” he added.