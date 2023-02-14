Referee shortage in Wicklow GAA is ‘absolutely diabolical’

Wicklow is in "dire straits" when it comes to having referees to take charge of games in 2023.

Wicklow GAA is in “dire straits’ in terms of the number of referees available to take charge of adult games in 2023, delegates were told at Monday night’s County Board meeting in Echelon Park Aughrim.

In recent weeks clubs were asked to supply at least one person to train as a referee but Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne revealed that they hadn’t received any names from any club.

“We are in dire straits for referees going forward for this year,” said Byrne. “Some of our referees are injured and won’t be participating. This is a major, major problem, nationwide, not just in our county.

“I’m encouraging each and every one of you to bring this back to your clubs.

“We have a forum here on Thursday night for referees to come forward. I hear that people don’t want to take it up because of abuse or whatever. We’re trying to deal with that. Every county is trying to deal with that. There’s no reason, if you want to take up the whistle, not to come forward.

“You have to think of that before you’re looking for fixtures for the year. There was one county that I spoke to, and they said that if a club hasn’t got a referee, is not providing a referee, that the club will get no home games. I don’t want to bring that in here,” he added.

St Patrick’s delegate Eddie Leonard said that he asked 40 members of his club about becoming a referee and none agreed.

Dunlavin’s Jimmy Whittle said that he had suggested previously to the executive that they adopt the stance held by the County Board when the €100 club tickets were brought in where a member of the excutive went to a meeting at every club to drive home the importance of the matter.

“If it’s an important issue you need to take an important stance, and the important stance needs to be supported bvy Central Council through Croke Park,” he said.

“You can’t just sit here every night doing the same thing, saying the same thing, and nobody coming forward. Youn have to ask the girl to dance sometime. Get out there and go to them (the clubs) and say, “do you have?”

“If you come with 15 out of 36, we‘d be in a much better situation than we are tonight. We’d have a team of referees.

“We can’t just say there’s nobody coming forward. You sent out representatives to our club (during the push to sell the €100 tickets), and it was Eamonn O’Keeffe from the Baltinglass club, and then it was part of our lives, the €100 ticket was part of our lives.

“Something has to be done from a branding and marketing point of view,” he added.

Carnew’s John Sullivan, a former GAA referee, said that all the talk about abuse of referees being a reason to not referee was a “cop out”.

“I did it (refereeing), and I got abuse and I gave abuse, but you do it for the benefit of the game. You’re going to get abuse; you’ll probably get abuse in work but you’re not going to go home. You have to be prepared to take a bit and probably prepared to give a bit.

“Nobody is killing anybody,” he added.

The recently appointed secretary of the referee advisory body, Joe Barnes from Bray Emmets, said that people don’t realise that the referee situation is “absolutely diabolical”.

“To be quite honest with you, we don’t have enough referees to run off a series of league games at the weekend. That’s how bad it is,” he added.

Barnes said that the advisory committee was not here to cricitise referees but was there to help them. He warned that the championships later in the year might not take place due to a lack of referees.

The Bray delegate leveled stinging criticism at the feet of some clubs, the Wicklow CCC disciplinary, Hearings and some of the referees themselves.

“If we don’t get referees, what are we going to do? We’ve spoken about going to Wexford, Carlow, Kildare or Dublin to get referees. What will our referees think of that?”

“Everything is going to depend on what happens on Thursday (at the referee forum),” he said.