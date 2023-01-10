Referee advisory committee to be set up after Baltinglass GAA Club motion passed at Wicklow Convention

Baltinglass GAA Club were successful with their motion to convention that concerned the setting up of a referee advisory committee in Wicklow before March 1 every year and providing assistance and feedback to referees during the playing season.

The motion stated:

Coiste Bainsti Cill Mhaintáin appoints a referee advisory committee before March 1 each year. The referee administrator shall be the chairperson of the committee. The committee shall be responsible for the recruitment and training of the referee’s advisors. The referee administrator shall appoint an advisor to as many games as there are advisors available during the year.

Speaking on behalf of Baltinglass GAA Club was Robert McHugh who said that referees need the support of clubs in the county and the role of a referee needs to be made more attractive so as to entice more people to get involved.

“People are probably looking at this and wondering what the rationale behind this motion,” said Robert McHugh. “We genuinely feel that we have some fantastic referees in the county, and they need our support. And like players, management and management committees, we all need feedback on our performance.

“And we think it would be a great idea to set up a referee advisory committee that would support referees in every shape and form both in the context of having an advisor to go to games to evaluate their performance and to basically pat them on the back if they do a great job, but also on the contrary, that if they’re making little mistakes here and there, that they’re there to support them and provide necessary training that they require to get better.

“We have some great referees at juvenile level and let’s progress those up to the adult level. We know we have great referees around, and there’s no reason why we can’t get other referees up to that standard, but we have to make it attractive for them. And if we can provide a platform, through that committee, so that they feel valued and they’re able to say, “there is a pathway there for me to get up there, to get the county final, to get the Junior ‘A’ final, the Junior ‘B’ final”, or whatever the case may be, we believe that that’s a great platform to do that.

“The referees need our support. We haven’t got enough of them. Clubs need to support this and get more referees on board, but it’s not a very attractive job in this county, unfortunately. We have to make it more attractive,” he added.

Martin Fitzgerald warned that he had set up a similar committee four years ago and that it hadn’t worked out.

“Before anyone speaks on this; four years ago, I set up a committee, and I’m going to tell you now, lads, referees refused to work, or most referees refused to take advice,” said Fitzgerald. “There were 15 people trained, and some of them are in this room, and some of the referees refused to take their advice. So, if this goes through, they will just have to take their advice,” he added.

The motion was seconded by Aughrim’s John Keenan and was supported by Avondale with their delegate Victory O’Shaughnessy appealing for clubs to support it and stating that this is the only way to improve the standard of refereeing.

The motion was passed unanimously.