Rawson strike saves the day for Shillelagh United against Town

The Arklow Town team who came away from Ballard Park having been held to a draw by Shillelagh United in the U14 South League.

Shillelagh’s last-minute goal earns them a league title play-off game against Arklow Town as they came from behind at Ballard Park on Saturday afternoon to spoil Arklow’s party.

The two sides started the game on equal points in the league table, this made the start of the game a little edgy as both sets of players understood that the team that came away with three points would be crowned champions of the U14 South League title.

Shillelagh were the more attacking side once they settled into the game. They were unlucky not to open the scoring in the 12th minute when they were awarded a freekick in a dangerous position. Attacker Oscar Judge whipped in the freekick which blasted the crossbar, much to the relief of Ryan Gleeson in the Arklow goal who couldn’t do anything to keep out the strike.

Despite the early pressure from Shillelagh it was Arklow Town who opened the scoring, a breakaway run from Ciaran Redmond into the penalty area squared the ball across to Matteo Loueko who slid in to place the ball into the corner of the net. A great goal against the run of play for the Arklow side and a striker’s finish from Loueko.

The final five minutes of the first half was full of action and drama. Five minutes before the break Shillelagh were awarded a penalty as Arklow defender Sean Redmond tripped Milo Quinn in the penalty area. Ryan Walker stepped up and slotted the ball into the corner of the net. Game back on. 1-1!

In the last passage of play before the break, Arklow Town took the lead again, a well delivered freekick from Ryan Redmond was met by Diarmuid O’Reilly who flicked the ball past Daniel Gregan in goal with the outside of his foot, a great finish by O’Reilly to give his side the lead again.

Shillelagh put the pressure on early in the second half as they sought another equaliser, but as they went forward they were putting themselves in trouble as the Arklow side were counter attacking after winning back possession. Arklow had a shout for a penalty in the 48th minute when a counter attack from Ryan Redmond looked clean through but was taken down by Joe Carroll. Redmond appealed for a penalty but referee Joe Byrne was in a good position to see that Carroll won the ball with his sliding tackle.

Shillelagh threw everything at Arklow Town but they stood firm and cleared everything that came into the box, the Arklow side looked like they had done enough to win the game and the title but in the last minute the constant pressure on the Arklow defence finally cracked as Donal Rawson found the back of the net with a sweet strike inside the penalty area.

A dramatic end to a great competitive game that had everything. Arklow Town will be a bit disappointed that they couldn’t hold out for another minute but credit to Shillelagh who never gave up and got their reward.

As the two sides couldn’t be separated by points in the league table it has been decided that there will now be a play-off game for the league title on the bank holiday weekend in October, the details are yet to be announced.

Shillelagh: 1. Daniel Gregan, 2. Cormac Murphy, 3. Ryan Walker, 4. Lee Dagge, 5. Joe Carroll, 6. Darren Fogarty, 7. Milo Quinn, 8. Conall Butler, 9. Donal Rawson, 10. Miceal Kinsella, 11. Oscar Judge, 12. James Dragusin, 13. Nathan Finucane, 14. Tomas Rawson, 15. Fionn de Faointe, 16. Ross Whelan, 17. Ana Dragusin, 18. Cathal Fitzsimmons.

Arklow Town: 1. Ryan Gleeson, 2. Tom Kavanagh, 3. Sean Redmond, 4. Dylan Mullen, 5. Ryan Morgan, 6. Diarmuid O’Reilly, 7. Ryan Redmond, 8. Cian Scanlon, 9. Matteo Loueko, 10. Ciaran Redmond, 11. Jack Keogh, 12. Sean O’Connor, 13. Shane Gregory, 14. Jack Byrne.

Referee: Joe Byrne