Rawson hat-trick helps Coláiste Bhríde to another Wicklow Schools crown

The Coláiste Bhríde second-year footballers who defeated St Kevin’s CC Dunlavin in the Wicklow Schools final in Baltinglass on Monday afternoon.

Coláiste Bhríde 3-10

St Kevin’s 2-6

A first-half hat-trick from Coláiste Bhríde full-forward Donal Rawson paved the way for the Carnew students to claim the Wicklow Schools second-year football crown when defeating St Kevin’s CC Dunlain in Baltinglass on Monday afternoon.

Rawson’s demolition job of the St Kevin’s defence formed part of a 3-4 scoring burst that effectively ended the game as a contest despite the best efforts of the Dunlavin side who threw everything they had at rectifying the situation in the second half, winning that period by 2-1 to 0-3.

Key to the Colaiste Bhríde victory was the performance of Colm McGuckian at centre forward while there were also fine displays from Eoin Tomkins, team captain Cormac Murphy, Jack Gregan, Pearse Byrne, Mark O’Shea and Jack Sheridan to name just a few.

That hat-trick from Shillellagh-Coolboy’s Rawson helped the eventual winners to a 3-7 to 0-5 lead at the break, the St Kevin’s points coming from Liam McDonnell, Pat Keogh (2, one free) and Tom Doyle (2, two frees). However, the temporary loss of Evan Walsh to injury was a bad blow for the Dunlavin men.

Colm McGuckian got Coláiste Bhríde up and running with a free early in the second half but St Kevin’s gave the vocal and energetic supporters in the stand plenty to cheer about when lively corner-forward Warren Bell finished home after a fine shot from Liam McDonnell.

Henry Walsh kept Coláiste Bhríde at bay with a fine save but the St Kevin’s side just couldn’t make that significant impact on the scoreboard that they needed to with their second goal coming late on from the boot of Tom Doyle.

A fine win for Coláuiste Bhríde who have completed a clean sweep of football crowns in Wicklow Schools this season.

Coláiste Bhríde: Daniel Gregan; Lee Dagge, George Doyle, Eoin Tomkins; Mark Tyrrell, Cormac Murphy, Conor Grannell; Jack Gregan (0-1), Pearse Byrne (0-1); Marc O’Shea (0-2), Colm McGuckian (0-4, 2f), James Lambert (0-1) ; Jack Sheridan (0-1, f), Donal Rawson (3-0), Conor Donoghue. Subs: Liam Molloy, Rhyan Moules, Jack Gregan, Cillian Duffy, Evan Collier, Lucas Cronin, Ben Davis.

St Kevin’s CC: Henry Walsh; Cillian Wright, Ryan Cleary, Jeremiah Moore; Eanna Waters, Evan Walsh, Jo Jim Corrigan (0-1, F), Pat Keogh (0-2, 1f); Harry Reid, Liam McDonnell (0-1), Ross Mooney; Ben Allison, Tom Doyle (1-2, 2f), Warren Bell (1-0). Subs: David Leigh, Jamie Burke, Jordan Cullen, Thomas Roe, Saul Brennan, Darragh Hussey, Rian Allen, Michael Fisher, Paidi Daly.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)