Rathnew topple St Nicholas in Minor ‘A’ football championship

Rathnew have given themselves a fighting chance in the Minor ‘A’ football championship after beating St. Nicholas’ in a scrappy contest on Monday night.

In a game underlined by a string of handling errors with neither side able to hold onto possession for any meaningful period of time, some clinical finishing at one end, complimented by some dogged and ferocious defending at the other, saw the Village emerge victorious and breathe new life into their championship campaign.

Going into the game, Rathnew needed a win to keep their hopes of making the semi-finals alive. Having won just two of their previous six games, a result was of paramount importance to them.

The opening half of the contest was, quite frankly, an attrition of a watch. The two sides were turned over a combined 52 times in the first 30 minutes, with neither side able to maintain any significant momentum or establish a discernible rhythm.

It should come as no surprise, therefore, that it took until the seventh minute for the first score to be registered, when Eoin Sheridan put Nicholas’ in front for the first and ultimately only time in the game. Even that score was of a sloppy manner, with Adam Byrne initially hitting the post and another effort being blocked before Sheridan was able to finally get the point.

It did not take long for Rathnew to respond, however, and in a major way. After Michael Cash dispossessed Conor Manifold at one end of the pitch, Rathnew launched a sweeping counterattack. Ethan Power was in the thick of it, as his kick-pass up the line found Scott Devlin, who powered inside before setting up Charlie Mernagh for the game’s opening goal.

Rathnew turned the next four consecutive St. Nicholas’ kick-outs, and got two points from those turnovers, from William Moorehouse and Scott Devlin.

St. Nicholas’, meanwhile, just could not make any headway. When Ciaran Geoghegan’s free, dropped into the square, found its way to James Flood, his shot at goal was blocked on the line by the absolutely magnificent Adam Byrne, who was emblematic of Rathnew’s determined defensive workrate.

Nicholas’ struggles continued leading up to half-time. In the second quarter, they sent two shots into the arms of Josh O’Connor, while they also registered four wides. Their next score did not arrive until 26 minutes in, when Jack Keogh brought their drought to an end.

Eoin Sheridan put the ball between the posts for the final score of the half as Rathnew led 1-3 to 0-3.

In terms of quality, the second half was better than the first, although that was not all that high a bar to clear. In terms of turnovers, whereas there were 52 in the first half between the two sides, it was down to 30 in the second, while some of the scores were easy on the eye, too.

St. Nicholas’ enjoyed a purple patch in the early portion of the second half, and even brought themselves level, with scores from Eoin Sheridan (2) and Adam Byrne making it so the scoreboard was now reading 1-3 to 0-6. And yet, just as it looked as if the visitors were amassing momentum that they could carry into the remainder of the game, there was a hammer blow in the form of a second goal.

Once again, Power was in the thick of things, with his pass being touched into the path of Adam Doyle, who calmly dispatched the ball into the back of the net.

A third goal arrived shortly thereafter, when Sam Healy picked out Scott Devlin through the middle with a good pass, before the full-forward sized up and breezed past his marker and smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Eoin Sheridan got the score of the day for St. Nicholas’ with a beast of a strike from right out on the left-hand touchline, but they would not score again.

They went in search of a goal that would, hopefully, kickstart a revival. Eoin Sheridan turned over Ryan O’Toole before setting them on their way, only for Ross Sheridan to be unceremoniously tackled over the endline by Sam Healy.

Instead, it was Rathnew who got their fourth goal, and in sumptuous style. Once again, it was set up by the boot of Ethan Power, whose tremendous kick-pass into the inside right channel from midfield found Bill Moorehouse, who had no problems in putting the ball beyond James Walshe.

St. Nicholas’ would try to force their way back into the game but were incapable of circumventing the Rathnew defensive blockade, as the Village joyously celebrated what could be a massive result for their championship ambitions.

Rathnew: Josh O’Connor; Zack O’Connor, Ryan O’Toole, Michael Cash; Adam Byrne, Sam Healy, Jamie Hayden; Ethan Power (0-1), William Moorehouse (0-2, 1f); Adam Doyle (1-1), Callum Clarke, Bill Moorehouse (1-0); Charlie Mernagh (1-0), Scott Devlin (1-1), Jack Haughton. Subs: Sam O’Connor for Z. O’Connor (9), Alex Earls for A. Doyle (38), Jeremiah Moorehouse for C. Mernagh (48)

St. Nicholas’: James Walshe; John Doyle, Liam Metcalfe, Luke Bagnall; Ross Sheridan, Cian Deering (0-1), Oisin O’Freil; Jack Keogh (0-1), Sean O’Sullivan; Matt Miley, Adam Byrne (0-1), Ciaran Geoghegan; James Flood, Eoin Sheridan (0-5, 1f), Conor Manifold. Subs: Robert Murtagh for J. Keogh (47).

Referee: Martin Molloy