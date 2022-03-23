Rathnew recover superbly

Rathnew 3

Wicklow Rovers 3

Rathnew recovered from falling behind three times as they held Wicklow Rovers to a thrilling 3-3 draw in Shamrock Park.

Despite Rovers dominating large swathes of this U14 Premier game and enjoying the lion’s share of the chances, they were made to rue their missed chances, as a gutsy Rathnew fought back to pick up a draw against their local rivals.

The first half saw Rovers frequently pick away at the Rathnew rearguard, with Sean Patrick Guerin and Shane O’Reilly were ever-present with the ball at their feet as a two in midfield.

For the most part, however, they were being repelled by a dogged defensive unit, with Lorcan Russell, Max Witter, and Dean Gregory superb throughout.

As was goalkeeper Finn Richardson, who was called into action with just three minutes on the clock to deny Ronan Phelan and then pulled off a tremendous diving save to deny O’Reilly.

The first goal finally came in unfortunate circumstances, when a Rathnew player turned the ball into his own net to give Rovers the 1-0 lead on 24 minutes.

They almost doubled their lead when Naoise O’Dubhslaine saw a shot cannon off the upright.

With the chances passing them by, Rovers were finally punished six minutes into the second half, when Guerin brought down Jack Kiernan. Up-stepped Jordan Snell, who fired the free-kick from the edge of the box into the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

Within two minutes, however, Rovers had their lead back, when Lorcan Russell chopped down Jack Healy – who had been moved out of goals at half-time to his more usual position of striker – in the box. The penalty was awarded, and Ronan Phelan stepped up to convert.

The game was being played at a breakneck pace at this point and, within four minutes of Rovers retaking the lead, Rathnew levelled once again, when a back pass to the Rovers goalie bobbled, leading to a miss hit clearance which presented an open goal to Evan O’Connor. He did the necessary by rolling the ball in to make it 2-2.

Rovers restarted their barrage, with O’Reilly seeing a shot cleared off the line. The next time the opportunity presented itself, he would not miss, as he intercepted a kick-out, charged past the last defender, and dispatched a shot into the back of the net.

That was 53 minutes. Seven minutes later, the final goal was scored, and the draw was salvaged with ten minutes left to play.

A long punt up field from Richardson went straight through the Rovers defence, where O’Connor picked it up to complete his brace and seal the draw.

Wicklow Rovers currently sit in second spot in the U14 Premier table, two points behind Ashford with Rathnew in sixth.

Rathnew: Finn Richardson, Dean Gregory, Max Witter, Evan O’Connor, Lorca Russell, Alex Gregory, Zaac Quinn, Jack Snell, Jordan Merrigan, Jai Malone, Ben Malone, Conor Kang, Jack Kiernan, Aarnav Singh.

Wicklow Rovers: Jack Healy, Cathal Cannon, Sam Behan, Luke Finnegan, Daniel Coffey, Shane O’Reilly, Sean Patrick Gueran, Luca Gould, Ronan Phelan, Alex Kelly, Naoise O’Dubhslaine, Peter Duke, Eoin Mitchell, Matthew Shevlin, Kyle Spratt.

Referee: Tony Doran