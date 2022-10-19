Rathnew produce the goods against visiting Carnew

Rathnew 2

Carnew 0

Ten-man Carnew were put to the sword on Sunday morning as Rathnew jumped to second in the table with a strong performance at Shamrock Park.

Right from the first whistle Rathnew dominated possession. They were quick in transitions and wanted to get striker Jody Merrigan into the game by playing long balls over the top to the frontman.

The home side almost opened the scoring in the 11th minute when right back Nathan Erenstead was tripped just outside the penalty box. The defender then whipped in an inviting free-kick to the back post which met the head of midfielder Cian O’Connor who headed towards goal, but Carnew keeper Caoimhin Rawson was there to collect.

Rathnew’s Jody Merrigan was starting to put his influence on the game. He did everything right in the 25th minute but went inches wide of opening his account.

The striker was picked out with another long ball over the top, Merrigan let the ball bounce and went to lob the Carnew keeper who came out of his goal and off his line, but the cheeky effort went inches wide of the post.

Carnew just couldn’t find a way past the centre back pairing of Stuart Murphy and Jonah Graham. Murphy won every challenge in the air and Graham won tackles and cleaned up beyond the halfway line.

The away side were dealt a huge blow just on the stroke of half-time as they found themselves a man down. A 50/50 challenge between Rathnew’s Zach O’Connor and Carnew’s John Young resulted in Young being sent off. After both players slid in for the tackle Young appeared to kick out at O’Connor which was spotted by the referee.

O’Reilly quickly stopped play, and pulled out a red card for Young, much to the frustration of the defender who pleaded his innocence.

An early goal after the break from Jody Merrigan seemed inevitable. A through ball into the box found Merrigan in space who took a touch and fired past Rawson into the roof of the net for the Rathnew lead in the 48th minute.

Carnew tried to fight back but this new-looking Rathnew side didn’t waste any of their chances in front of goal.

Substitute William Moorehouse played a beautiful through ball, cutting open the travelling side’s defence and picking out youngster Adam Byrne who tucked away the second goal of the game with a tidy finish past Rawson in the 68th minute.

Merrigan should have had a brace late on when his shot from inside the box smacked off the post and crossed the line, but Rawson cleared and the goal wasn’t given, much to the frustration of Merrigan.

A professional performance from this experienced Rathnew side who could have gone all guns blazing in the second half as they had a player more than Carnew after the sending off before half-time, but they seemed happy enough to make their opposition work by chasing the ball down.

Rathnew make the short trip to Wicklow town when they play Wicklow Rovers at Whitegates on Sunday while Carnew host Arklow United at the Back Alley in Carnew on Sunday.

Carnew will be looking to put this game behind them and try to get some more points on the board against Arklow United B who sit one place above them in third on goal difference.

Rathnew: 1. Dylan Keogh, 2. Stuart Murphy, 3. Ethan Snell, 4. Nathan Erenstead, 5. Jonah Graham, 6. Zack O’Connor, 7. Cian O’Connor, 8. Dean Green, 9. Shawn Paul Dunne, 10. Jody Merrigan, 11. Adam Byrne. Subs: Gary Byrne for C O’Connor (45), James Haynes for E Snell (63), Jamie O’Connor for S P Dunne (75), John Keogh for J O’Connor (80).

Carnew AFC B: 1. Caoimhin Rawson, 2. John Young, 3. Owen Young, 4. James McGing, 5. Paudie McGing, 6. Zach Jordan, 7. Stephen Murphy, 8. Chris Montago, 9. Dan Redmond, 10. John Doyle, 11. Conor Clinton. Subs: Calum Patterson for C Montago (54), Evan Kavanagh for C Clinton (80), Chris Boshell for D Redmond (84).

Referee: C. O’Reilly.