Rathnew leave it late

Nicholas McAllister of Ashford Rovers closes in on Rathnew's Adam Byrne.

Sam Greene of Ashford Rovers under pressure from Rathnew's Fionn Greene.

Rathnew U17 3

Ashford U17 2

Rathnew left it late to come behind and defeat Ashford Rovers on Saturday in a highly competitive WDFL U17 affair at Shamrock Park last weekend. The win for Rathnew lifts them into third place, while also bringing an end to Ashford’s 100 per cent start to the campaign.

It was the visitors who started the brighter of the sides with the pace of striker Sam Greene proving dangerous from the off.

Rathnew had the crossbar to thank after just over five minutes on the clock after Luke Fitzpatrick’s long-range effort bounced off the woodwork and over.

Rathnew’s Adam Byrne was lively in the centre of the park for the hosts, and it was he who created his side’s first opportunity of the game.

Thankfully for Ashford, his effort went straight down the throat of goalkeeper Fionn Doyle.

Ashford replied with a big chance of their own when Sam Greene’s through ball found Darragh Heffernan.

Heffernan hit the ball across the goal, but Rathnew shot stopper Shay Kearney was equal to it and saved well with his feet.

With half-time approaching, Ashford took the lead when Glen Connolly’s effort from the guts of 25 yards found the bottom corner, giving the visitors a one goal lead at the break.

The second half was lively from the off and Rathnew equalised just minutes after the restart through a piece of magic from Josh O’Connor.

O’Connor whipped a cross in from the corner which ended up curling into the near post to draw the sides level.

Ashford looked dangerous down the left-hand side and wing back Allen Jose’s neat footwork and pace caused the home side some trouble.

Jose played the ball into the path of Sam Greene who lifted a perfectly weighted, chipped ball into striker Darragh Heffernan.

The Ashford number nine showed great composure to lift the ball over Kearney and regain the lead for his side.

With full time fast approaching, Rathnew pushed players forward in an attempt to salvage a point.

Adam Byrne’s excellent solo run resulted in him being brought down inside the Rovers’ penalty box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Josh O’Connor stepped up and buried the ball straight down the middle.

It looked like the sides were going to have to settle for a share of the spoils but Rathnew’s Lennon Byrne- McGettigan had a different idea.

The box-to-box midfielder justified his role as he embarked on a terrific solo run from inside his own half.

With tackles flying towards Byrne-McGettigan, the Rathnew man could have gone down for another penalty but opted to stay on his feet before slotting the ball underneath Fionn Doyle and into the bottom corner.

Seconds later, the referee blew for full-time, giving Rathnew a massive win over the league leaders.

Rathnew: Shay Kearney; Harry Tobin Kelly, Cillian McAllister, Zach O’Connor, Fionn Greene; Lennon Byrne McGettigan, Josh O’Connor, Adam Byrne; Aaron Nolan, Conor Snell, Billy Bannon. Alex Douglas for Aaron Nolan (45), Adam O’Reilly for Conor Snell (56), Alex Moore for Billy Bannon (60).

Ashford Rovers: Fionn Doyle; Adam Daly, Karl Drummond, Glen Connolly, Alex Power, Allen Jose; Nicholas McAllister, Luke Fitzpatrick, Michael Nolan, Ruairi Jenkinson, Sam Greene. Darragh Heffernan for Nicholas McAllister (39), James Grant for Ruairi Jenkinson (55), Sean Ryan for Michael Nolan (60).