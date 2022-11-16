Rathnew in total control against Aughrim Rangers

Rathnew 3

Aughrim Rangers 1

Rathnew booked their place in the U-14s Trophy final with three second-half goals sinking Aughrim Rangers at Shamrock Park on Saturday morning.

The game got off to a slow start with neither side really making any goal scoring opportunities. Rathnew went closest in the fifth minute when Evan O’Connor went down the right wing an cut inside into the box before squaring across goal to Jordan Merrigan but Merrigan couldn’t get a touch to force the ball over the line.

Merrigan went close again five minutes later when Harry Butler crossed in a brilliant ball into the box, picking out Merrigan who took the chance on first time but his volley was saved by the Aughrim keeper JJ Hynes.

After the break things got on track for the hosts as winger Evan O’Connor got a well-deserved goal and took the lead for his side when he got on the end of a through ball slotting past Hynes with a tidy finish in the 46th minute.

Aughrim grabbed a goal back right from kick-off and long ball down the right wing to Keith O’Reilly, O’Reilly cut inside and curled the ball up and over Finn Richardson in the Rathnew goal with a superb strike. A brilliant goal by O’Reilly to bring his side level.

Rathnew’s Evan O’Connor couldn’t be stopped and put his side back in front with another tidy finish in the 56th minute. A through ball by Merrigan picked out O’Connor who slipped the ball under Hynes in goal.

Merrigan and O’Connor were linking up so well together throughout the game and Merrigan got on the score sheet in the 60th minute. O’Connor shot was stopped by Hynes but only as far as Merrigan who made no mistake and fired home to get all three points at Shamrock Park.

Aughrim had a flurry of chances late on as they tried to push Rathnew all the way to grab a late goal and put the home side under pressure and try to bring the tie to extra-time but it just wasn’t to be.

This was a well-earned win for Rathnew who progress to the final of the U14 Trophy. They now need to take just one more step into the final to gain silverware this season.

Rathnew: 1. Finn Richardson, 2. Dean Gregory, 3. Jack Duffy, 4. Mac Witter, 5. Evan O’Connor, 6. Aaron Byrne, 7. Alex Gregory, 8. Conor Kany, 9. Ruben Romo, 10. Jordan Merrigan, 11. Jai Malone, 12. Mohammed Hammond, 13. Zaac Quinn, 14. Jack Kiernan, 17. Aarnav Singh, 16. Harry Butler, 15. Luke Finnigan, 18. Ben Maloney.

Aughrim: 1. JJ Hynes, 3. Oisin Fanning, 4. Troy Winter Bottom, 5. Dominic O’Loughlin, 7. Darragh O’Byrne, 8. Aaron Mooney, 9. Ryan Whelan, 10. Zach Gillick , 11. Luke Wilson, 14. Kyle Moles, 16. Keith O’Reilly

Referee: Keith Neville