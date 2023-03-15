Rathdrum’s Becky Cassin is excited about her new adventure in Denmark

BECKY CASSIN’S launching of her next career move has involved a foreign excursion to Denmark through France.

The 26-year-old midfielder has signed a deal with Næstved HG Kvindeelite until the end of June, having spent six weeks towards the end of last year training with OGC Nice in France.

A move to the Mediterranean coast didn’t materialise, however, and following a brief stop in Norway, Cassin found her way to Denmark, where she has already made her debut in a 3-2 Danish Cup defeat to Nordsjaelland last Sunday.

“It is nice, really nice. I have never been here before, so kind of experiencing it all for the first time but it is very clean, very calm, and just a nice break away to nature,” said Becky.

“The last week in February, it kind of came about and eventually, then, I got all the contract stuff sorted and my transfer.

“There were a few issues with the transfer coming from the national league and things like that but eventually I got it done. It happened in about a week, so I have been here since the 28th of February.

“I had a phonecall with the sporting director and he talked me through everything they want to do for the season; explained what the club was like, what the town and city was like.

“I am about 50 minutes from Copenhagen, so it is a big town and a big commuter town, as well. I was really happy after I spoke with him just in how he explained it and described the place.

“It didn’t take much discussing between myself and Megan, my partner. It didn’t take much discussion that this felt like the right move.”

The move brought to an end a three-year spell with Cork City, whom she captained in 2021 and 2022. It also brings to an end her time in Ireland, having spent the previous six season with Wexford, winning four league titles, three FAI Cups, and appearing in the Champions League.

All this is to suggest that she had done everything she was going to do in Ireland, and when the idea of playing abroad manifested in her head, she was not going to turn away from it.

Reflecting on her final campaign with the Leesiders, Cassin added: “The year before, 2021, I said I had done the most learning, but then 2022, I probably learnt even more about myself.

“It was difficult, it wasn’t a great season. There is no question about that, and we had challenges along the way, but it just made me realise that I love football and it is what I want to do.

“I felt that it was time to go and challenge myself somewhere else and try and bring what I had learnt from the past three years with City into another club and see if I can implement that.

“Last year was a challenge and obviously finishing the season, with the way the season runs in Ireland, in November, it meant that I only had two options; sign for a team in the January window, from January to May, or find a team starting their season in March.

“The reason I moved to Nice was because I had interest from OGC Nice. I trained there for six weeks, starting with the day I arrived on November 7. We had planned on signing there and that being what we were going to do until the following May, but it just didn’t come true, it wasn’t the right fit.

“I was in Norway for a week. I trained with a team there. That was incredible. That was a really good experience, but that just didn’t feel like the right fit. The team was very young, and it felt like a bit of a project. It didn’t feel like something I was looking for.

“The next option was this one in Denmark and like I said, after talking to the sporting director and the coaches, it just felt like a really good challenge. Fighting for promotion to get to the first division, they had a really good season last year. Everything from the last three years has been building to me trying something like this.”

Næstved represents an entirely unique situation for Cassin. Not only is it the first time she has been in Denmark, let alone played there, but unlike in Ireland, she is on a full-time professional contract.

It is an environment that the Rathdrum native is relishing and having made her debut in that cup quarter-final, she is looking forward to the restart of the league against Boldklubben af 1893 in Copenhagen on April 1.

“I feel good, really good. I didn’t have an off season because I was training with OGC Nice so there were probably three or four weeks where I was on my own training before I came here. I feel good.

“The style of play suits me in the way we set up and the way we play. I feel I have slotted in well in midfield.

“It will be a different kind of challenge to what we will come up against going forward for the rest of the season, but it will be a good test.”