Rangers go on the rampage

Coolboy Rangers turned in a superb performance to claim their third win from three games in the under-14 Division 1 league, this one against a gallant Wicklow Rovers team at Whitegates last Friday evening.

Having already accounted for Glencormac United and Greystones United A in their earlier games it was clear from early on in this encounter that the Coolboy side were set on maintaining that unbeaten record through a combination of lovely attacking play and solid defending.

Their ability to unlock the Rovers’ defence with sublime through balls was a major factor in some of their seven goals, including the first which saw a stunning pass set Darragh Cullen free and he fired home past Conor Martin in the home side’s goal.

A word for Conor Martin before we press ahead. Coming out on the wrong side of a 0-7 defeat in your home patch is not a nice feeling but the Wicklow Rovers netminder had a superb game overall, preventing a score line that could well have looked far worse.

The home side were showing plenty of endeavour early on, but they were coming up against an alert Conor Hamilton, the capable Jack Whealan, Mary Ann Martin, Connell Cullen and Luke Butler, the creative Leo Nolan, the sturdy Callum Walsh and quality players like Darragh Cullen, Callum Gregan, Dean Carthy, Evan Fitzachery, Fionnain Darcy, Rachel Tighe, MJ Hughes, Ger Byrne and Jamie Byrne.

It was 0-2 after 14 minutes when Dean Carthy got on the end of one of those Coolboy crackers of through balls to finish past Conor Martin.

Wicklow Rovers steadied the ship at this point. Charlie Kiernan and Aaron Czwalina were switched, and the home side started asking questions of the Coolboy defence. Elliot Gaynor fired a beautiful pass to Jack Reid, but the ball was lost and what was a very promising move came to an end.

Conor Martin was doing everything he could to keep out the goals at the other end, but Conor Hamilton was having to work in the Coolboy goals as well as he saved well from a Jack Reid shot after 23 and watched gratefully as the lobbed follow up from Gaynor flew narrowly wide.

Fionnain Darcy would make it 0-3 for the visitors after 25, firing home a ripper of a goal after a class pass from Leo Nolan. The home side were adamant that Darcy was offside, but the referee was having none of it.

Oscar Finn O’Brien blocked superbly from Evan Fitzachery of Coolboy and Rovers broke at speed, but Connell Cullen was on hand to thwart the lively Jack Reid.

You felt at this stage that if Wicklow Rovers could just get one goal, they would push on and make a serious game out of this and they came so close moments later when James Dunne supplied a low ball to Reid. He helped it on to Tom Phelan but his shot went wide. Conor Hamilton made himself nice and big as he came out from his goal, and this may have put Phelan off ever so slightly.

Wicklow Rovers were in big trouble just as the first half ended. Whatever about as three-goal deficit at the break, a four-goal gulf makes things look much harder in terms of fighting back.

Dean Carthy played a lovely ball over the top to Connell Cullen who fed it on to MJ Hughes and Conor Martin was picking the ball out of his net for the fourth time despite playing superbly throughout.

Huge credit to Wicklow Rovers. They came out fighting in the second half but were stopped by the likes of Luke Butler, Jack Whealan, Dean Carthy and the very busy Rachel Tighe who chased and hassled for every second she was on the pitch.

Coolboy were still having their moments, but Conor Martin was on hand to keep them out, until, that is, the ninth minute when Connell Cullen squared a ball across to Darragh Cullen and he finished superbly to make it 0-5.

Conor Martin was still giving it his all. He saved from Callum Gregan and Connell Cullen either side of Coolboy’s sixth goal, that from Cullen after a ball from MJ Hughes and great work in the build up from Evan Fitzachery.

Callum Hodgkinson had a shot for Wicklow Rovers that flew wide, but it was all over bar the shouting after 27 of the second half when Callum Walsh showed all his skill to lob Conor Martin with a peach of a goal.

Coolboy kept hunting but Conor Martin proved more than capable of stopping the rout, saving superbly from Fionnain Darcy, Rachel Tighe, Darragh Cullen, Darcy again and Darragh Cullen again to finish a very busy evening for the Wicklow Rovers goalkeeper who can be hugely proud of his efforts.

But the victory was Coolboy’s. They’re a good side. Lots of creativity, calm on the ball, finishers aplenty and physically strong all the way up through the field. They’ll take stopping.

Wicklow Rovers: 1. Conor Martin, 2. Aaron Czwalina, 3. Joe Kenny, 4. Cillian Rice, 5. Sammy Doyle, 6. Callum Hodgkinson, 7. Charlie Kiernan, 8. James Dunne, 9. Elliot Gaynor, 10. Adam O’Brien, 11. Jack Reid. 12. Tiernan O’Neill, 5. Michael P Lynch, 14. Tom Phelan, 15. Oscar Finn O’Brien.

Coolboy Rangers: 1. Conor Hamilton, 2. Jack Whealan, 3. Mary Ann Martin, 4. Connell Cullen, 5. Luke Butler, 6. Leo Nolan, 7. Rachel Tighe, 8. Darragh Cullen, 9. Callum Gregan, 10. Dean Carthy, 11. Fionnain Darcy, 12. Evan Fitzachery, 13. MJ Hughes, 14. Ger Byrne, 15. Jamie Byrne, 16. Callum Walsh.

Referee: C. O’Reilly